LGBTQ students fearful for their future in Florida

Last November, the Florida Board of Governors approved a regulation that would require college students and staff to use the restroom that aligns with their biological sex. This policy comes off the heels of SB 1674, which makes it a criminal offense to use a government-owned bathroom that does not align with one’s biological sex.

This bill is just one of many that LGBTQ students across all levels of education have been facing in Florida. Although restrictions on LGBTQ people have been a leading issue across the country recently, Florida has some of the most prominent examples.

Florida has proposed numerous anti-LGBTQ bills in recent years, such as FL S0254, which allows the state to take custody of a child if they are currently or could possibly be receiving treatment with gender reassignment hormones, and FL H1421, which prevents government health insurance from covering gender clinical interventions.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been the face of these bills, but many other Republican legislators have also supported them. In a press conference last May, DeSantis said one of his bills would “outlaw the mutilation of minors.”

Another bill DeSantis passed last year will soon lead to the closure of LGBTQ centers at all Florida public universities, including the University of North Florida. SB 266 bans government funding for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, which will cause some of the only officially designated LGBTQ spaces on college campuses to close.

“The LGBTQ centers and GSAs and pride clubs that are offered in schools are being threatened, and a lot of them are being forced to close down or are being threatened to close down,” said Kit Ford, a regular visitor of the UNF LGBTQ Center.

This political climate surrounding LGBTQ people has caused safety concerns for many members of the community in Florida. With this onslaught of new laws affecting their lives, many no longer feel comfortable in the state.

“New College, which was one of the most queer-friendly colleges in the state, was threatened by our governor and completely reworked. All of its staff fired and rehired for people who didn’t support queer people,” Ford said.

Even students who are not as politically involved have sensed the fear of LGBTQ students in Florida.

“I’m not as informed as I wish I was, but I can tell just by looking on social media and the news that it can be very scary to be a queer person,” said Robin Geslani-Librodo, another UNF LGBTQ Center visitor.

New anti-LGBTQ laws continue to be drafted, passed and implemented, and it doesn’t look like it will be stopping anytime soon. While the main concern of LGBTQ students was whether even more of these policies would be implemented, it now looks like a question of “when,” not “if.” Students are only left to wonder how this will affect their future in Florida.

