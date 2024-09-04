UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Uptown Cheapskate Banner
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Uptown Cheapskate Banner
Categories:

Breaking down SG’s proposed Title VIII changes ahead of Senate approval

Ethan Leckie and Madelyn Schneider
September 4, 2024

The University of North Florida Student Government has proposed revisions to Title VIII of its constitution. 

Also known as the Finance Code, Title VIII regulates the funding for Registered Student Organizations and the applications of the student-body-generated Activity & Service fee revenue. 

The proposal was released to Spinnaker ahead of SG’s next Budget & Allocations Committee meeting on Sept. 6. 

View the full outline of changes below or here.

Alcohol at A&S fee-sponsored events

Section 802.8 now clarifies the use of the A&S fee budget for purchases of alcohol at events, according to the proposed revision.  

Alcohol still must be purchased and distributed exclusively by third-party vendors for A&S fee-sponsored events. 

According to the proposed language, this is only allowed as long as the “sales, service, Purchase, and consumption of alcohol follows the University’s alcohol guidelines. “

‘Unanimous approval’ for special requests over $7,000 

Per section 844.4, RSOs are allocated up to $7,000 per special request. 

According to the proposal, RSOs will now have to receive the unanimous approval of the Senate and B&A Committee for any special requests exceeding this amount. Previously, special requests exceeding the $7,000 limit needed two-thirds of the B&A Committee and Senate vote. 

B&A Chair Tommy Mazella had no comment on the special request changes. 

Chapter 855 and the tier system

For RSOs, the White, Gray and Blue tier system for tracking durable goods will be changed to Tiers One, Two and Three, respectively, according to the proposal. 

Tier Three, formerly the Blue Tier, can now possess up to $10,000 worth of durable goods— an increase from $8,000. 

In addition, The placement of RSOs in the tier system will change from an assessment based on the value of their durable goods to “the length of time the RSO has been continuously registered along with shown need.”

After RSO registration each fall semester, the SG’s Treasurer must notify the B&A Committee of all RSOs’ tier status changes and communicate all updates to the RSO in question. 

All newly registered RSOs will be given automatic Tier One Status and re-registering RSOs will be granted eligibility for the next tier each fiscal year they re-register.

Treasurer can accept, deny, or decrease tier status ‘for any reason’

According to the proposal, all RSOs that receive more than two “major infractions” during the previous fiscal year will be ineligible for advancement to higher tiers and potentially subject to demotion to lower tiers.

A “major infraction” is an “egregious” violation of the Finance Code relative to the “storage or handling of durable goods, or the accumulation of three (3) minor infractions,” as defined by section 801.26. 

A “minor infraction” is a “non-egregious” violation of the code, as defined by section 801.28.

Spinnaker spoke to SG B&A Chair Tommy Mazella to clarify the difference between major and minor infractions. He said “it depends on each case.”

“[A major infraction is] more just like if you have major damage to something purchased with A&S fee funds,” Mazella said. 

With the proposed revisions, any Tier One RSO that receives more than two infractions will be “ineligible for durable goods purchases for the remainder of the fiscal year” and “subject to review by the Treasurer at the end of the next Fall registration period.” 

The Treasurer will also hold the exclusive right to accept, deny or decrease tier status “for any reason.” The B&A Committee and the RSO must be notified of these changes.

RSOs will now submit appeals for tier promotion to the Osprey Involvement Center’s Assistant Director within five days of the Treasurer’s decision. The Club Funding Board will then hear the appeal, where their decision will be final.

If RSOs have shown “repeated or significant loss of durable goods,” the Club Funding Board can conduct a hearing to determine the RSO’s punishment. 

The proposal’s added language allows the Treasurer to request a hearing “at any time” at their discretion. 

Penalties can now include demotions to top-tier status, but the Club Funding Board will have the final authority to uphold or dismiss any penalties given to RSOs.

If a “major infraction” related to the “repeated or significant loss of durable goods” is administered by the Club Funding Board, the Treasurer will determine if the RSO properly stores its durable goods. 

The proposed changes allow the Treasurer to deem an RSO’s storage inadequate “at any point.” The Treasurer will then inform the RSO of their decision and require the organization to meet with the Treasurer “within a month.”

Chair Mazella had no comment on the increased power of the Treasurer, as outlined by the proposed revisions.

If an RSO has not improved its storage after the second meeting, it must attend a hearing with the Club Funding Board to determine penalties for the RSO.

The B&A Committee will meet to vote on the proposed revisions on Sept. 6 at noon in the Senate Chambers, Bldg. 58E Room 3200. If the committee approves, the revisions will still need Senate approval.

The next Senate meeting is Sept. 13 at noon in the Senate Chambers. All SG Senate and Committee meetings are open to the public. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
A rendering of the proposed film room inside UNF Arena.
‘We have a vision’: UNF Athletics announces locker room renovations
In room 1314, attendees filled multiple seats to watch the first film of the semester, "Problemista". (Courtesy of Nicholas de Villiers)
Movies on the House kicks off its fall series: Free movies for UNF students
The Circle: Shared community space for the SAC programs in Tom and Betty Petway Hall.
How UNF Student Accessibility Center can support students
(UNF Athletics/Todd Drexler)
Reinhardt's brace leads UNF men's soccer, Davies to first win of the season
The University of North Florida entrance sign with a green palm tree behind and purple and white flowers in front.
Tuesday power outage that left two lineworkers injured caused by ‘electrical arc fire,’ says JEA
OPINION: Movie watching has become more nostalgic than entertaining
OPINION: Movie watching has become more nostalgic than entertaining
More in News
Former Tesla senior director discusses environmental and political issues in panel discussion
Former Tesla senior director discusses environmental and political issues in panel discussion
UNF logo.
UNF restores power after incident leaves two JEA employees injured
University of North Florida sign
UNF continues to restore power on campus after two JEA workers injured in an incident
UNF logo.
UNF alert says power outage impacting multiple parts of campus
UNF'S Counseling Center entrance
‘We all need people’: Licensed therapist on UNF Counseling Center group therapy and more
UNF logo.
Public notice: UNF releases amendment to Freedom of Expression in Outdoor Areas of Campus regulation
More in Student Government
The comedy show featuring Keenan Thompson will take place at the Fine Arts Center in the Lazarra Performance Hall on Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. Admission is free for all UNF students with an Osprey1 card. Doors will open at 6 p.m. (Courtesy of UNF SG)
Comedian Kenan Thompson to perform live at UNF
Student Government responds to student backlash over comedy show budget
Student Government responds to student backlash over comedy show budget
The comedy show will be held this August in the Lazzara Performance Hall. (Photo courtesy of UNF)
UNF SG approves $110k budget for celebrity comedy show
The Student Government Senate's seal on the wall of the Senate Chambers on the third floor of the University of North Florida's Student Union.
UNF SG elects chief justice and Budgets and Allocations Committee chair
Student Government banner
SG spring 2024 election results: uncontested president, Senate sweep and constitutional revisions approved
Breaking down proposed constitutional revisions ahead of spring 2024 SG election
Breaking down proposed constitutional revisions ahead of spring 2024 SG election
About the Contributors
Ethan Leckie
Ethan Leckie, Managing Editor
A foodie, NASCAR fan, and ASMR connoisseur, Ethan Leckie is a fourth-year journalism major at the University of North Florida, minoring in international studies, leadership, and public relations. He first began his involvement with Spinnaker as a volunteer reporter in the fall of 2021 and currently holds the position of Managing Editor. Ethan has always had a passion for writing and hopes to work for a newspaper one day. He enjoys watching YouTube, cooking, and visiting restaurants in his free time. If you see him on campus, strike up a conversation about his pieces - he loves to share his work and engage with others!
Madelyn Schneider
Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief
Madelyn Schneider is Spinnaker's current editor-in-chief. She is a sophomore majoring in English and minoring in mass communication at the University of North Florida. Madelyn began her work for Spinnaker as its news editor in the spring of 2024. Although she's still undecided on the path she'll choose after graduating, Madelyn knows whatever she ends up doing will involve a lot of what she loves most: writing.
Justin Nedrow
Justin Nedrow, Photographer
Justin Nedrow is a Jacksonville-based photographer who started volunteering for Spinnaker in 2020 and recently graduated in spring 2023 with a degree in sports management from the University of North Florida. Taking hundreds, if not thousands, of photos, Justin has helped Spinnaker reporters cover everything from sports games, protests, ordinary campus life and more. Photography is a passion project for Justin, one he started to meet new people and express himself without words.