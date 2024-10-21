UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF Spinnaker
UNF Spinnaker
Women’s Soccer secures ASUN playoff spot with a clean sheet against Bellarmine

Ethan Howick, Sports Editor
October 21, 2024

The University of North Florida women’s soccer team shut out Bellarmine 2-0 Thursday night at Hodges Stadium to clinch an ASUN postseason berth. 

The Ospreys used first-half goals from sophomore Bella Pontieri and senior Jersi Dadah to secure the victory. North Florida’s defense posted a clean sheet by holding the Knights to zero shots. 

First Half

Both teams had no shots for the first 10 minutes of the game. Brooklynn Fugel took the first attempt just after the 10-minute mark for UNF. After continuous pressure on Bellarmine, the Ospreys broke through and scored the first goal. 

Pontieri’s sixth goal of the season gave UNF a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute. Midway through the half, North Florida put together a string of shots just after the 30th minute, which led to Bellarmine notching a save. 

Just before the 40th minute, Dadah doubled the Ospreys lead with her second goal of the year. At half’s end, UNF jogged to the locker room with a comfortable 2-0 lead. The only threat Bellarmine had, while miniscule, was a corner kick. 

Second Half/Postgame Reaction 

UNF took five shots in the second half and once again, held Bellarmine to zero shots. The only stat Bellarmine led in was saves, and this is because the Knights failed to take any shots that UNF could plausibly save. 

Following the game, Pontieri was “really happy” to score a goal. 

“Defending our home turf, a really great win, great team effort,” Pontieri said. 

UNF has been defending its home turf all season, as the Ospreys remain unbeaten at Hodges Stadium. For postseason aspirations, North Florida not only clinched an ASUN Championship spot, but they also won the tiebreaker over Bellarmine. This helps when it comes to seeding for the ASUN tournament. 

The UNF women’s soccer team holds a 5-0-4 record at Hodges Stadium.

“We knew it was going to be a big game,” head coach Eric Faulconer said. “Two teams with 13 points.”

North Florida now has a nine-game unbeaten streak. The Ospreys have only lost three times all season, but Faulconer mentioned how he wants to see more wins from his group. Now UNF has won three games in a row, and two were in dominant fashion. 

“They’re learning how to win and they like the feel of that,” Faulconer said.

North Florida will look to continue their winning ways as the Ospreys host Jacksonville University on Saturday, Oct. 26. The ‘River City Rumble’ will kick off at 6 p.m. inside Hodges Stadium. 

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com

Ethan Howick
Ethan Howick, Sports Editor
Ethan Howick is a second-year communications major at the University of North Florida and is Spinnaker's sports editor. Ethan has a passion for sports journalism with hopes of becoming a journalist and/or broadcaster for a sports media company someday. During his free time, Ethan enjoys spending time with his family and attending many sporting events with friends.