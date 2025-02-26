How UNF students can eat healthy while saving money

With food prices rising, college students may find it challenging to incorporate healthy and affordable options into their diets. Spinnaker sat down with Anita Diaz, a registered dietician at UNF’s wellness center, to learn more about how students can eat healthy while saving money.

“I think everyone is being affected by increasing grocery prices right now,” Diaz said. “Especially as a student that may or may not have extra financial means.”

As of Feb. 17, a dozen eggs at a Jacksonville Aldi and Publix cost $5.47 and $4.79 respectively. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. consumers are forking over $4.95 on average for a dozen eggs, more than double what eggs cost this time last year.

Diaz suggested that students opt for lower-cost protein alternatives to eggs, such as Greek yogurt or vegetarian options like Tofu.

“Grocery prices are definitely affecting everyone,” Diaz said. “But if we can get creative with the… types of recipes that we’re making, then we can definitely still get adequate nutrition.”Students can schedule an appointment with a dietician at the wellness center on its Nutrition Services webpage.

There are also other options for food on campus, such as the Lend-a-Wing pantry, which provides students with free food and hygiene products. This semester, the pantry is open from noon to 5 p.m. on most weekdays and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. Students are allowed one pantry visit per week and must present their UNF ID at checkout.

___

