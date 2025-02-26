UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Housing Contracts Available - Submit your contract today! UNF Housing and Residence Life
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Housing Contracts Available - Submit your contract today! UNF Housing and Residence Life
Categories:

How UNF students can eat healthy while saving money

Alekzander Jenkins and Madelyn SchneiderFebruary 26, 2025
UNF Spinnaker TV
Spinnaker TV interviews a registered dietician about healthy and affordable food alternatives.

With food prices rising, college students may find it challenging to incorporate healthy and affordable options into their diets. Spinnaker sat down with Anita Diaz, a registered dietician at UNF’s wellness center, to learn more about how students can eat healthy while saving money.

“I think everyone is being affected by increasing grocery prices right now,” Diaz said. “Especially as a student that may or may not have extra financial means.”

As of Feb. 17, a dozen eggs at a Jacksonville Aldi and Publix cost $5.47 and $4.79 respectively. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. consumers are forking over $4.95 on average for a dozen eggs, more than double what eggs cost this time last year.

Diaz suggested that students opt for lower-cost protein alternatives to eggs, such as Greek yogurt or vegetarian options like Tofu. 

“Grocery prices are definitely affecting everyone,” Diaz said. “But if we can get creative with the… types of recipes that we’re making, then we can definitely still get adequate nutrition.”Students can schedule an appointment with a dietician at the wellness center on its Nutrition Services webpage

There are also other options for food on campus, such as the Lend-a-Wing pantry, which provides students with free food and hygiene products. This semester, the pantry is open from noon to 5 p.m. on most weekdays and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. Students are allowed one pantry visit per week and must present their UNF ID at checkout.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Features
Dr. Jason Mauro speaking at the UNF Peace Plaza when he dedicated the Thoreau Table in Nov. 2015. The table is named after the 19th century writer Henry David Thoreau, author of the essay, "Civil Disobedience." Thoreau's peaceful, nonconformist principles inspired Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King.
Students and faculty remember Jason Mauro ahead of memorial service
Ambassador Soderberg (left) with Real World Policy course students in Washington (Courtesy of Daniel Loe)
How a UNF program is helping students become part of a global community
Representatives from BSU and Pride Club, including Pride Club President Aster Walters (back right), pose for a picture with UNF Student Body President Michael Barcal and Student Body Vice President Ashlyn Davidson. (Courtesy of UNF SG)
A talk with BSU, Pride Club presidents on new SG commission status
Some of the members of For a Black Girl, courtesy of DJ Washington.
For a Black Girl celebrates Black History Month with community events and empowerment
University of North Florida sign
Learning for a Lifetime: How UNF helps senior citizens pursue education at any age
A statue of Martin Luther King Jr. stands in the UNF Peace Plaza.
Students serve community on MLK Day, one stitch at a time
More in Latest
UNF Student Government Senate Chambers
UNF SG to host presidential debate on Thursday
UNF baseball coach Joe Mercadante is entering his second season with the Ospreys.
A deep dive into UNF Baseball season with head coach Joe Mercadante
Race participants prepare to run at the starting line of the 5K
UNF hosts annual Swoop the Loop 5k, announces Jacksonville Sharks partnership
The DeepSeek page is seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing, Jan. 28, 2025.
OPINION: OpenAI’s plagiarism claims against DeepSeek are deeply ironic
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Men’s Basketball sweeps River City Rumble, takes down Jacksonville 77-73
Spinnaker's coverage of the UNF football conversation over the past few decades.
Will the ‘University of No Football’ eventually add the sport?
More in Nutrition
Students from Richard Lewis Brown Elementary watch as a volunteer student from UNF demonstrates blending a nutritious smoothie to the class. (Courtesy of Dr. Jamie Marchio)
Fighting food insecurity on and off campus: Nutrition programs UNF offers for community
The Lend-A-Wing food pantry.
Combating food insecurity with UNF’s Lend-A-Wing food pantry
(P.O.sitive Negative/Unsplash)
Are UNF students addicted to coffee?
Opinions graphic
Opinion: How fermented foods may improve your health
Graphic by Majdouline Bakor
Ogier Gardens & Farmers Markets Around JAX
Photo courtesy of Rosalind Chang
A study on bubble tea
About the Contributor
Madelyn Schneider
Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief
Madelyn Schneider is Spinnaker's current editor-in-chief. She is a junior majoring in English and minoring in mass communication at the University of North Florida. Madelyn began her work for Spinnaker as its news editor in the spring of 2024 and was promoted to editor-in-chief over the summer of 2024. In her free time, Madelyn enjoys writing, reading and camping out at all the local coffee shops.