UNF hosts annual Swoop the Loop 5k, announces Jacksonville Sharks partnership

On Saturday, the University of North Florida hosted its annual Swoop the Loop 5K for all UNF alumni, faculty, staff, students and community members.

Over 500 participants attended the event to conquer the route from the JB Coxwell Amphitheater, up to Central Parkway, through Eco Road and back. The event concluded with a health fair attended by local businesses and UNF groups who offered various wellness resources to attendees.

At the event, UNF President Moez Limayem announced a new partnership with the Jacksonville Sharks, a football team that plays in the Indoor Football League.

On April 19, the Jacksonville Sharks will play an official league game wearing jerseys with the North Florida Ospreys emblem and UNF colors.

The “alter-ego night” game will be held at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, and the Sharks will be referred to as the Ospreys throughout the duration of the game.

Danj Altine, a UNF master’s student in athletic training, ran the 5k with his friend Jeremiah Giedrys.

“I think it’s just a good opportunity to stay active and stay in shape… it’s just a fun thing to do together,” said Altine. “It’s a cool thing to just branch out and do different things.”

Both Altine and Giedrys were former collegiate football players for FSU.

“I just came out here to have fun with my best friend [Altine] right here. It’s great that we get to have an opportunity like this to just run and have fun and do something that pushes ourselves,” said Giedrys. “We were collegiate athletes, so we’re used to what that feels like, but we just wanted to do that together again.”

The Swoop the Loop 5K is part of UNF’s commitment to promoting health and wellness within its community and dozens of students and families attended the race, some even pushing strollers or running alongside their children.

Vera Baffour, a UNF public health major, reflected on how the event motivated her to get active.

“I signed up very spontaneously because I was like, ‘I need something to look forward to,’ and I think it’s put a light under me to actually be active,” said Baffour.

Baffour attended with her friend who motivated her to run the 5k, despite the chilly weather. She also weighed in on the university’s football announcement.

“I think that it’s cute. I think we get looked over a lot when it comes to our athletics and so I think it’s a spotlight on what UNF does have to offer,” said Baffour.

The Swoop the Loop 5K continues to provide a space for physical activity and connection among the UNF community and members of the Jacksonville area.

