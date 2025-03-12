UNF Deputy Police Chief on how students can stay safe on campus

The University of North Florida has multiple ways students can stay safe on campus and UNF Deputy Police Chief Adam Brown gave his insight on the different methods available.

Blue Phones

The blue polls, or blue phones, scattered around campus are a prominent symbol for an emergency system UNF has in place to keep students safe. Students can press the red emergency button on the blue poles which connects them with a call and pinged location to the UNF Police Department Communications Center.

“That’s good because if someone’s incapacitated, they’re unable to speak, they can just press that button and we will come and we’ll investigate,” said Brown.

Students can also press the buttons for a UPD safety escort, should they need a ride.

Safe Ospreys App

The Safe Ospreys app works similarly to the Life360 app or Find My iPhone where those sharing locations on the app can track each others’ locations.

“They can track your movements and make sure you get where you want to go safely,” said Brown.

The app also features a mobile blue phone, a place to report tips to UPD, or a contact to the UPD Property Manager.

The app can be downloaded on a mobile device’s app store.

