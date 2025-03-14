Police Beat: Man arrested outside library, credit card fraud, professor’s phone stolen

Last month a man was arrested on campus outside the University of North Florida library, a student reported fraudulent credit card charges, a professor’s cell phone was allegedly stolen and a student reported their AirPods missing, police reports show.

Man arrested on campus

UNF police arrested a man for trespassing on Feb. 26 after he attempted to enter the Thomas G. Carpenter Library, according to a UNF police report.

According to the report, the man was denied entry to the library by staff who recognized him. He was trespassed from the library on Sept. 25, 2024.

After being denied entry, the man walked to the city bus stop located in front of the library and staff then called UNF police. UNF police then found the man at the bus stop and arrested him for violating an active trespass warning, according to the report.

Fraudulent charges on UNF student’s credit card

A UNF student noticed fraudulent charges on her credit card on Feb. 13, after losing her wallet the night before, according to a UNF police report.

The student lost her wallet on the night of Feb. 12, after “possibly” dropping it outside. Multiple credit cards were located in the wallet, according to the report.

The following morning, the student noticed fraudulent charges to the missing credit cards.The first fraudulent charge was $949.50 to United Airlines, the next, a $26 charge to McDonalds, followed by several charges to Amazon totalling $776.50.

According to police, the student notified her bank and canceled her stolen credit cards.

University police reviewed surveillance footage but were unable to find the person that stole the wallet, according to the report.

Professor’s Cell Phone Stolen

A University of North Florida professor’s cell phone was allegedly stolen on Feb. 10 after leaving it in a classroom, according to a UNF police report.

The professor realized her phone wasn’t in her possession after leaving her classroom, according to the report. The phone was not located in the classroom once the class had ended.

The professor pinged her phone’s location to a Walmart in Jacksonville on Feb. 11. After arriving at the Walmart, she heard her phone ringing from the inside of an ecoATM.

An ecoATM is a kiosk that allows customers to exchange electronic devices for cash. According to the report, UNF police worked with ecoATM to successfully recover the stolen phone.

The ecoATM was unable to provide police with any identification of the thief, according to the report. EcoATM officials stated that the transaction was unsuccessful.

UNF police returned the stolen phone to the professor on Feb. 11, according to the report.

Student’s AirPods stolen

A UNF student reported his AirPods missing on Feb. 11, after losing them the month prior, according to a UNF police report.

The student discovered his headphones to be missing on Jan. 17, after leaving them on a wooden bench, according to a UNF police report. The AirPods’ location was tracked traveling along Varsity Lane before losing its signal.

The student didn’t immediately report the incident because he was under the impression that someone would return his AirPods, according to the report. The AirPods were never returned.

UNF police plan to check surveillance cameras to find information on the suspect, according to the report.

