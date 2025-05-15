Police Beat: Man arrested on campus, anonymous caller reports theft

A man was arrested for trespassing on University of North Florida campus and an anonymous caller reported that multiple pieces of university equipment were stolen, according to police reports from early May.

Man Arrested On Campus

On May 4, a man was arrested for trespassing on UNF campus, according to the police report.

The man was seen walking around on campus late at night, according to a police report. The man was previously trespassed by UNF police in November 2024, barring him from all university grounds, according to the report.

Officers informed him that the trespass order remains in effect and that he’ll be arrested again if he returns, according to the report.

Anonymous Caller Reports Theft

On May 1, an anonymous caller reported that two university-owned laptops and a projector had been stolen by a temporary employee, according to a police report. However, the caller did not provide any further details.

According to a university spokesperson and police, no items matching that description have been officially reported missing yet.

This case is not believed to be connected to the string of burglaries that occurred in early April, which involved a different temporary employee.

Anyone with information or concerns is encouraged to contact UNF’s University Police Department at 904-620-2800.

