UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Housing Contracts Available - Submit your contract today! UNF Housing and Residence Life
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Housing Contracts Available - Submit your contract today! UNF Housing and Residence Life
Categories:

Police Beat: Man arrested on campus, anonymous caller reports theft

Sasha Koresh, General Assignment Reporter 9:46 am
Carter Mudgett

A man was arrested for trespassing on University of North Florida campus and an anonymous caller reported that multiple pieces of university equipment were stolen, according to police reports from early May.

Man Arrested On Campus

On May 4, a man was arrested for trespassing on UNF campus, according to the police report.

The man was seen walking around on campus late at night, according to a police report. The man was previously trespassed by UNF police in November 2024, barring him from all university grounds, according to the report. 

Officers informed him that the trespass order remains in effect and that he’ll be arrested again if he returns, according to the report. 

Anonymous Caller Reports Theft

On May 1, an anonymous caller reported that two university-owned laptops and a projector had been stolen by a temporary employee, according to a police report.  However, the caller did not provide any further details. 

According to a university spokesperson and police, no items matching that description have been officially reported missing yet.

This case is not believed to be connected to the string of burglaries that occurred in early April, which involved a different temporary employee.

Anyone with information or concerns is encouraged to contact UNF’s University Police Department at 904-620-2800.

___ 

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
History made: UNF Softball wins first ASUN tournament title, advances to NCAA Regionals
University of North Florida sign
Summer 2025: Important dates and what students need to know
A sign with large, dark blue letters spells "UNF" on a concrete stand in the grassy area next to a sidewalk. The sky is bright blue with some small white clouds and there are lots of trees in the background.
Campus-wide phone outage on Friday, various lines affected
A black and white "Closed" sign sitting in the window of one of the food convenience stores at UNF.
Nothing to do, nothing to eat: Living on campus during spring intersession
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a public event at a podium that reads "The Free State of Florida" on the front.
Uncertainty looms among university community as UNF sends in last of Florida DOGE information
The UNF Softball team in a huddle. (Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
100 wins and counting: With one goal down, Conrad hopes UNF Softball can ‘finish the job’ in ASUN tournament
More in News
The UNF Student Government Senate Chambers.
Applications for 2025-2026 SG executive positions currently open, to close Friday
UNF President Moez Limayem speaks at a brown podium at Spring 2025 commencement. He is wearing a dark blue robe and black graduate's cap and smiling.
Spring 2025 commencement celebrates over 2,000 graduating UNF students
The entrance to the UNF Counseling Center. The walls are gray and there are silver double doors with large windows, and a sign above the doors reading, "UNF Counseling Center"
Counseling center director's tips for combating finals week stress
Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan (left) and UNF President Moez Limayem (right) announcing the funding for the UNF Flight Deck.
Jacksonville City Council approves $3 million endowment for UNF Flight Deck esports arena
UNF Osprey Fountains dorms, one of the eight on-campus resident halls students can choose to live in.
On-campus housing rates to increase by nearly 6% this fall pending board approval
A sign with large, dark blue letters spells "UNF" on a concrete stand in the grassy area next to a sidewalk. The sky is bright blue with some small white clouds and there are lots of trees in the background.
President Limayem makes statement on ICE agreement, says police duties remain unchanged
More in Police Beat
The mugshot of UNF burglary suspect, Charles Baker Jr. Baker has a dark complexion and long dreads and is not smiling.
From access to arrest: The temporary custodian at UNF and his alleged week-long crime spree
The Arena Parking Garage, Building 38.
Campus petition circulator arrested after stealing money from UNF student’s car
Tom and Betty Petway Hall. Photo by Colin McCann
Police arrest suspect in connection to Petway Hall office burglary
Tom and Betty Petway Hall Photo courtesy of UNF Digital Commons
Police investigating burglary of Petway Hall office
Three protesters were escorted away from the demonstration by police and one was arrested. According to the UNF police chief, the person arrested was not a UNF student.
UPD confirms one person arrested at SDS protest
The library viewed from the outside
Police Beat: Man arrested outside library, credit card fraud, professor’s phone stolen
About the Contributors
Sasha Koresh
Sasha Koresh, General Assignment Reporter
Carter Mudgett
Carter Mudgett, Reporter
Carter Mudgett is a University of North Florida student majoring in multimedia journalism. He was Spinnaker’s editor-in-chief from August 2021 to December 2023. Carter led Spinnaker to be awarded a 2023 Online Pacemaker Award, and most recently placed second in the Society of Professional Journalists’s Sunshine State Awards for “Best Coverage of LGBT Issues” in the college category. Backed by a passion for creative storytelling and accurate reporting, Carter typically covers education, gender and race issues.