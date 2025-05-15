UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Traffic Advisory: High school graduations will impact campus parking and shuttle routes

Sasha Koresh, General Assingment Reporter 12:57 pm
Justin Nedrow
Lot 18 will likely have increased traffic because of upcoming high school graduations on UNF’s campus.

The University of North Florida is hosting multiple high school graduation ceremonies from May 16 to May 31, which are expected to significantly increase traffic on campus, according to an email sent out by transportation services. 

These effects will be particularly noticeable around the Arena (Building 34), Arena Garage (Building 38), Lot 18 near Harmon Stadium, and Lot 5 near the Student Wellness Complex. Traffic congestion may begin up to two hours before each scheduled event. 

To help minimize delays and parking disruptions, students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to arrive early and consider using alternative parking areas such as Lot 2 or the Fine Arts Center Garage (Building 44), according to the email. Once parked, the email suggested leaving vehicles in place for the remainder of the day to help reduce congestion and avoid the risk of the Arena Garage reaching full capacity. 

Attendees for graduation ceremonies are advised to park in Lot 18 next to Hodges Stadium (Building 46). ADA-accessible parking will be available in marked spaces on the first and second floors of the Arena Garage, according to the email. Additional disability parking is permitted in designated Faculty/Staff spaces (not reserved) on the first floor and the ramp leading to the second floor. 

For pedestrian safety, drivers are asked to move slowly within the Arena Garage and follow designated crosswalks instead of exiting through the main entrance. 

In addition, the Osprey Connector shuttle will not stop at the Student Union and Library during the graduation period due to high foot traffic and safety concerns, according to the email. All other shuttle routes will operate as normal. 

For further assistance, please contact UNF Parking Services at 904-620-2815 or email parking@unf.edu.  

Graduation Schedule:  

Week of May 16- 23 

  • May 16: Creekside 6pm 
  • May 17: Nease 9am, Beachside 3pm 
  • May 19: Bartram Trail 6pm 
  • May 20: Tocoi Creek 6pm 
  • May 21: Ponte Vedra 6pm 
  • May 22: Ridgeview 6pm 
  • May 23: West Nassau 11am, Yulee 7pm  

Week of May 24- May 31  

  • May 24: Fernandina 11am 
  • May 27: Andrew Jackson 1pm, Wolfson 6pm 
  • May 28: Paxon 1pm, Duval Virtual 6pm 
  • May 29: Terry Parker 1pm, Stanton 6pm  
  • May 30: Ribault 1pm, Peterson 6pm 
  • May 31: Bishop Kenny 9am 

___ 

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

About the Contributors
Sasha Koresh
Sasha Koresh, General Assignment Reporter
Justin Nedrow
Justin Nedrow, Photographer
Justin Nedrow is a Jacksonville-based photographer who started volunteering for Spinnaker in 2020 and recently graduated in spring 2023 with a degree in sports management from the University of North Florida. Taking hundreds, if not thousands, of photos, Justin has helped Spinnaker reporters cover everything from sports games, protests, ordinary campus life and more. Photography is a passion project for Justin, one he started to meet new people and express himself without words.