Halal Shack coming to UNF this fall, expanding plant-based campus dining options

A new dining option is set to open at University of North Florida Student Union this coming fall.

The Halal Shack is a fast-casual restaurant known for blending Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavors with a modern twist, according to UNF Dining Services. The soon-to-be dining location is currently under construction inside the student union food court, in between Einstein Bros. Bagels and Panda Express.

According to the Halal Shack website, the restaurant offers a build-your-own meal experience featuring fresh ingredients and bold spices. The menu caters to a variety of dietary preferences, including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

“We’re excited to bring this new option to campus and think it will be a great addition for students looking for something fresh, fast, and flavorful,” said a representative from UNF Dining Services in an email.

Isaiah Solomon, a junior at UNF, said that he doesn’t typically eat on campus because the current food options are “kind of basic.” Solomon also said he would feel more encouraged to eat on campus if there was a wider variety of food options, so he’s looking forward to The Halal Shack.

Katie Wilson, a UNF staff member said she does typically eat on campus and is excited about more options being available.

“It’s hard to find accessible food options for people with dietary restrictions, so it’s nice to introduce a restaurant that can accommodate more people,” said Wilson.

An exact opening date for the new restaurant has not yet been announced; the restaurant is expected to open during the upcoming fall semester, and more details will be shared as the date approaches, according to UNF Dining Services.

