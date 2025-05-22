UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Nest news | live on YouTube on Fridays at 3pm
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Nest news | live on YouTube on Fridays at 3pm
Categories:

UNF Men’s Basketball head coach Matthew Driscoll resigns after 16 seasons

Riley Platt
Ethan Howick, Sports Editor 4:07 pm

UNF Athletics announced Thursday that head basketball coach Matthew Driscoll is resigning to take an associate head coaching position at Kansas State University.

Longtime UNF assistant Bobby Kennen will serve as interim head coach for the 2025-2026 season, according to the press release.

Since becoming head coach in 2009, Driscoll has won three ASUN Coach of the Year Awards, made two major postseason berths, including the school’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2015, and garnered four Power Four wins.

Two of the four Power 4 wins came last season when UNF defeated South Carolina and Georgia Tech. These were North Florida’s first-ever wins against an ACC and SEC school.

“16 years. It is often said that it feels like yesterday and that sentiment is true when I reflect on the joy and honor it has been to be your men’s basketball coach,” Driscoll said in a statement to UNF Athletics.

In 16 seasons as head coach, Driscoll amassed 248 wins, including 144 ASUN wins, both of which are ASUN and UNF program records.

“Coach Matthew Driscoll has made a profound and lasting impact on the University of North Florida since he took over the men’s basketball program in 2009,” Director of Athletics Nick Morrow told UNF Athletics. “Under his leadership, the program rose from a transitional Division I team to a perennial contender. His teams set records, captured titles and competed on college basketball’s biggest stages.

The announcement comes one week after Driscoll’s son, Chase Driscoll, accepted a position as director of video and analytics with the Wildcats.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Counting the graduating seniors and transfer portal entrants, the Ospreys have lost eight players over the offseason.
Five UNF Men's Basketball players enter transfer portal in record-setting cycle
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Men’s Basketball blows 18 point lead, falls to Austin Peay in ASUN Tournament
(left to right) Seniors Nestor Dyachok, Nate Lliteras, and Oscar Berry receive framed jerseys before their final home game. (Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Ospreys defensive woes continue in close loss to EKU on senior night
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Men’s Basketball sweeps River City Rumble, takes down Jacksonville 77-73
More in Latest
Bucket of baseballs
LIVE UPDATES: UNF Baseball competes in ASUN Tournament
A lake in front of a UNF building surrounded by green grass and trees.
Over $14.7 million in grants supporting UNF programs and research defunded since January, documents show
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during an event at a podium that reads "The Free State of Florida" with his arms raised in the air.
Breaking down everything UNF submitted to Florida DOGE
A sign with large, dark blue letters spells "UNF" on a concrete stand in the grassy area next to a sidewalk. The sky is bright blue with some small white clouds and there are lots of trees in the background.
Public Notice: UNF releases proposed changes to four university regulations
More in Sports
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
LIVE UPDATES: UNF Softball advances to Columbia Regional final
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
History made: UNF Softball wins first ASUN tournament title, advances to NCAA Regionals
The UNF Softball team in a huddle, wearing bright blue uniforms and smiling
LIVE UPDATES: UNF Softball seeks first ASUN Championship
The UNF Softball team in a huddle. (Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
100 wins and counting: With one goal down, Conrad hopes UNF Softball can ‘finish the job’ in ASUN tournament
About the Contributors
Ethan Howick
Ethan Howick, Sports Editor
Ethan Howick is a second-year communications major at the University of North Florida and is Spinnaker’s sports editor. Ethan has a passion for sports journalism with hopes of becoming a journalist and/or broadcaster for a sports media company someday. During his free time, Ethan enjoys spending time with his family and attending many sporting events with friends.
Riley Platt
Riley Platt, Sports Editor
Riley Platt is a senior University of North Florida multimedia journalism student. A lifelong Jacksonville native, Riley has always had a burning passion for sports, specifically at the collegiate level. He grew up coming to UNF basketball games as early as his middle school days and now gets to cover the Ospreys, living out his childhood dreams. Riley’s done a bit of everything with Spinnaker, whether it be writing over 200 articles, doing play-by-play commentary for UNF basketball and even serving as a sports anchor for Spinnaker TV’s weekly Nest News. Riley transitioned from Spinnaker to an internship at the end of the summer 2023 semester and is expected to graduate at the end of 2023. 