UNF Men’s Basketball head coach Matthew Driscoll resigns after 16 seasons

UNF Athletics announced Thursday that head basketball coach Matthew Driscoll is resigning to take an associate head coaching position at Kansas State University.

Longtime UNF assistant Bobby Kennen will serve as interim head coach for the 2025-2026 season, according to the press release.

Since becoming head coach in 2009, Driscoll has won three ASUN Coach of the Year Awards, made two major postseason berths, including the school’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2015, and garnered four Power Four wins.

Two of the four Power 4 wins came last season when UNF defeated South Carolina and Georgia Tech. These were North Florida’s first-ever wins against an ACC and SEC school.

“16 years. It is often said that it feels like yesterday and that sentiment is true when I reflect on the joy and honor it has been to be your men’s basketball coach,” Driscoll said in a statement to UNF Athletics.

In 16 seasons as head coach, Driscoll amassed 248 wins, including 144 ASUN wins, both of which are ASUN and UNF program records.

“Coach Matthew Driscoll has made a profound and lasting impact on the University of North Florida since he took over the men’s basketball program in 2009,” Director of Athletics Nick Morrow told UNF Athletics. “Under his leadership, the program rose from a transitional Division I team to a perennial contender. His teams set records, captured titles and competed on college basketball’s biggest stages.

The announcement comes one week after Driscoll’s son, Chase Driscoll, accepted a position as director of video and analytics with the Wildcats.