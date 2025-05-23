UNF Student Government goes on hiatus for summer term

The University of North Florida Student Government will not be active during the summer 2025 term. Regular meetings are scheduled to resume at the start of the fall semester on Aug 22, according to Senate President Audrey McGrath.

The break in operations was approved during the final Senate meeting of the spring semester on May 16, when a motion was passed to waive the constitutional requirement of holding at least two meetings every 31 days. The Student Government constitution allows this reduction to one meeting per semester if approved by a two-thirds vote, which the Senate exercised.

“Our final meeting of the spring semester was an opportunity to allow our senators to meet with their committees in an informal environment after the meeting concluded, so they are aware of who is in their committee,” said McGrath.

The decision to pause student government activity during the summer is a recent and unexpected change. In previous years, senators held regular summer meetings via Zoom throughout the summer semester. This new legislation gives senators the option to opt out of summer participation, acknowledging the realities of student life during the semester.

