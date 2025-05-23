UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Student Government goes on hiatus for summer term

Mindy McLarty
UNF Student Government Senate Chambers
Osaremen Uwaifo, Government Reporter 9:49 am

The University of North Florida Student Government will not be active during the summer 2025 term. Regular meetings are scheduled to resume at the start of the fall semester on Aug 22, according to Senate President Audrey McGrath.

The break in operations was approved during the final Senate meeting of the spring semester on May 16, when a motion was passed to waive the constitutional requirement of holding at least two meetings every 31 days. The Student Government constitution allows this reduction to one meeting per semester if approved by a two-thirds vote, which the Senate exercised.

“Our final meeting of the spring semester was an opportunity to allow our senators to meet with their committees in an informal environment after the meeting concluded, so they are aware of who is in their committee,” said McGrath.

The decision to pause student government activity during the summer is a recent and unexpected change. In previous years, senators held regular summer meetings via Zoom throughout the summer semester. This new legislation gives senators the option to opt out  of summer participation, acknowledging the realities of student life during the semester. 

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

About the Contributors
Osaremen Uwaifo
Osaremen Uwaifo, Government Reporter
Mindy McLarty
Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor
Mindy McLarty studies English at the University of North Florida and serves as Spinnaker’s managing editor. Mindy started working with Spinnaker as its government reporter in the fall of 2024. With a love for reading and the tendency to over-obsess, she hopes to work in book publishing and editing someday. When she’s not working, you can find her at a concert or the nearest bookstore.