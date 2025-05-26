UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Police Beat: Burglary at Ogier Gardens, police arrest boyfriend for trespassing, stolen electronic bike

Kaili Cochran
A burglary at Ogier Gardens was reported on May 19, according to police.
Sasha Koresh, General Assignment Reporter 3:14 pm

Burglary at Ogier Gardens  

On May 19, the senior coordinator of Ogier Gardens at the University of North Florida, discovered that 60 to 70 nectarines and plums had been stolen from the garden, according to a police report.  

The senior coordinator, Kevin Anderson said the garden was secured by staff members on May 16, and that none of the other staff were aware of the stolen fruit, according to the report.  

According to the police report, the suspect broke into the fenced-in garden sometime between May 16 and May 19. 

It’s unknown how the suspect was able to get into the garden, according to the report. There were locks on the gate at the time of the incident and there was no sign of forced entry.  

UNF police are continuing the investigation, according to Police Chief Frank Mackesy.

Man arrested after camping out in girlfriend’s dorm 

A man was arrested on campus for trespassing on May 18 following an argument with his girlfriend, according to a police report.   

The man, who is not a student, had been staying in his  dorm room in the Fountains for nearly two weeks, according to the report.  

Mackesy said this violates UNF policy as overnight guests in residential areas are limited to three consecutive nights in a row, according to UNF’s Resident Handbook.

According to the report, the man had already been trespassed in October 2024 for smoking marijuana with the same girlfriend in the Osprey Cove dorms. This led to his arrest last week, during which police confiscated a small amount of marijuana from him, according to the report.

Student’s electronic bike stolen  

A student’s electronic bike was reported stolen on May 20, after it was left unattended for four days, according to a police report. 

The student left her bike on May 16 and locked it with a combo lock and a U-lock, according to the report. When she returned on May 20, both the bike and locks were missing. The estimated value of the bike is $500.  

Surveillance footage showed a man acting suspiciously in the area, possibly acting as a lookout, according to the report.  

UNF police are still on the lookout for the missing bike, according to the report. 

Stolen Air pods at high school graduation

A high school graduate reported his AirPods missing after he and the other graduates were told to secure their electronics in envelopes during the ceremony, according to a police report.

The Nease High School graduate was told by school staff to put his phone and AirPods in an envelope with his name and student ID number, according to the report. After the event was over, the student retrieved the envelope with his things and then later while off campus, discovered the AirPods were missing, according to the report.

The student told police his AirPods’ location was “pinging” in  various locations around Saint John’s County, according to the report.  

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

Sasha Koresh
Sasha Koresh, General Assignment Reporter
Kaili Cochran
Kaili Cochran, General Assignment Reporter
Kaili Cochran served as Spinnaker’s general assignment reporter during the fall of 2024. She studies multimedia journalism at the University of North Florida. With a passion for graphic design, photography and writing, she hopes to someday work for a magazine or newspaper. In her free time, she enjoys reading, playing tennis, and spending time with friends and family.