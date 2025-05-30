UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF Spinnaker
UNF Spinnaker
Public Notice: UNF releases proposed changes to two additional university regulations

Osaremen Uwaifo, Government Reporter 9:57 am

The University of North Florida released its proposed amendments to two regulations: 5.0020R Prohibition Against Hazing and 11.0010R Schedule of Tuition and Fees.

The Board of Trustees will consider the changes at their next quarterly meeting on June 25. An email sent to UNF faculty and staff stated that the proposed amendments comply with Florida Board of Governors regulations.

Documents on the proposed changes are included below or can be viewed on the UNF: Regulations Under Review webpage.

5.0020R Prohibition Against Hazing

11.0010R Schedule of Tuition and Fees

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

