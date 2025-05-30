Public Notice: UNF releases proposed changes to two additional university regulations

The University of North Florida released its proposed amendments to two regulations: 5.0020R Prohibition Against Hazing and 11.0010R Schedule of Tuition and Fees.

The Board of Trustees will consider the changes at their next quarterly meeting on June 25. An email sent to UNF faculty and staff stated that the proposed amendments comply with Florida Board of Governors regulations.

Documents on the proposed changes are included below or can be viewed on the UNF: Regulations Under Review webpage.

___

