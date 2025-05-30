UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF President updates campus on ICE agreement status, gives guidance to international students, staff

Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor 11:41 am
Madelyn Schneider
UNF President Moez Limayem sent an ICE FAQ in a campus-wide email last week.

University of North Florida President Moez Limayem reaffirmed in a campus-wide email on May 23 that the university has no active contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and that there has been no reported ICE activity on campus.

This comes after news that UNF signed a pending agreement with ICE on March 5 that would allow qualified officers to perform certain functions of an immigration officer, according to a memorandum of agreement (MOA) between UNFPD and ICE

The email, addressed to UNF faculty and staff, follows an earlier update on April 22 regarding immigration enforcement concerns. Limayem included links to university-issued guidance on what to do if ICE agents are encountered on campus, as well as a new FAQ addressing questions raised since the initial communication.

In the most recent communication, Limayem advised campus community members to contact the University Police Department immediately if they encounter any ICE officers requesting information or seeking access to restricted areas on campus. UPD can be reached at 904-620-2800.

Faculty and staff were instructed not to interfere with ICE officers’ actions, but to document the interaction by notifying their supervisor and the Office of General Counsel. Limayem wrote that faculty and staff should remain calm and professional in these situations. 

The university also warns against making assumptions about the legality of an officer’s actions, noting potential criminal penalties for obstruction.

The FAQ page also addressed several concerns from the UNF community, particularly about what ICE presence means for international students and staff. It clarifies that although UNF’s police department signed a Memorandum of Agreement with ICE in March—following a directive from Gov. Ron DeSantis—the agreement has not been approved or enacted. According to the page, no UPD officers have received ICE training and do not have the authority to arrest or detain individuals on behalf of ICE.

For international students, the FAQ emphasized that UNF is actively providing immigration guidance, including travel reminders and information on maintaining visa status. Students with concerns are encouraged to contact the UNF International Center or the Dean of Students Office for support. Faculty and staff with immigration-related questions are advised to reach out to Human Resources.

The university also reminds staff that ICE agents are not obligated to present identification unless they are in plain clothes, and interactions should be reported to UPD and the Office of General Counsel. Filming is permitted in public spaces, but individuals must maintain a 25-foot distance to avoid interference, according to the page.

“We continue to monitor federal policies and will send additional updates as needed,” Limayem wrote.

While UNF has emphasized that the agreement with ICE is not currently in effect, the FAQ notes that it is still pending approval. Once finalized, the agreement could introduce new procedures, responsibilities, or protocols for campus law enforcement and the broader university community. UNF officials have indicated they will provide additional updates and guidance should the agreement be enacted.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

