New professional portrait booth now available in Student Union

A new self-service professional portrait booth is now available in the John A. Delaney Student Union, offering University of North Florida students, faculty, and staff an accessible way to take business-style headshots.

The booth, located in the main lobby of Building 58E next to the Osprey Involvement Center, uses the Iris Booth system to produce high-quality portraits. Users can enter their N number to access the service, and photos are emailed to them within minutes after use. There is no cost to use the booth.

Funded by Student Life Services and the Student Union Auxiliary, the booth is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. It will be accessible during normal Student Union business hours. The resource is intended to support students in preparing for career-related opportunities such as internships or job interviews where a professional image can be helpful, according to UNF Student Union Staff.

Some students have already shown interest in using the booth. Trinity Rhome, a psychology major with a minor in digital marketing, said she previously used her phone to take photos for her LinkedIn profile, relying on natural lighting and a plain background.

“Now that I know it exists, I will definitely be looking for the booth,” Rhome said.

While she has previous modeling experience, this would be her first time having a headshot taken specifically for professional purposes.

Lananh Huynh, a behavioral neuroscience major, said she currently does not have a LinkedIn profile or any professional headshots, but feels more motivated to get started building her personal brand.

“I think a nice professional photo would make me stand out in comparison to others when looking for a job,” Huynh said.

For questions and concerns regarding the Professional Portrait Booth, contact sumarketing@unf.edu.

