UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
Categories:

New professional portrait booth now available in Student Union

Osaremen Uwaifo, Government Reporter 12:03 pm
Osaremen Uwaifo
A new professional portrait booth is now available for students in the student union.

A new self-service professional portrait booth is now available in the John A. Delaney Student Union, offering University of North Florida students, faculty, and staff an accessible way to take business-style headshots.

The booth, located in the main lobby of Building 58E next to the Osprey Involvement Center, uses the Iris Booth system to produce high-quality portraits. Users can enter their N number to access the service, and photos are emailed to them within minutes after use. There is no cost to use the booth.

Funded by Student Life Services and the Student Union Auxiliary, the booth is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. It will be accessible during normal Student Union business hours. The resource is intended to support students in preparing for career-related opportunities such as internships or job interviews where a professional image can be helpful, according to UNF Student Union Staff.

Some students have already shown interest in using the booth. Trinity Rhome, a psychology major with a minor in digital marketing, said she previously used her phone to take photos for her LinkedIn profile, relying on natural lighting and a plain background.

“Now that I know it exists, I will definitely be looking for the booth,” Rhome said.

While she has previous modeling experience, this would be her first time having a headshot taken specifically for professional purposes. 

Lananh Huynh, a behavioral neuroscience major, said she currently does not have a LinkedIn profile or any professional headshots, but feels more motivated to get started building her personal brand.

“I think a nice professional photo would make me stand out in comparison to others when looking for a job,” Huynh said.

For questions and concerns regarding the Professional Portrait Booth, contact sumarketing@unf.edu

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
Students studying abroad in Daejeo, South Korea smile for a photo together underneath an arch on stair steps.
UNF students reflect on their self-discovery and professional growth after studying abroad
UNF logo.
Traffic Advisory: Section of UNF Drive will be closed due to construction
Senior middle-distance runner Smilla Kolbe punched her second consecutive ticket to the NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. (Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Kolbe clinches second championship appearance in NCAA Track and Field event hosted at UNF
The Thomas G. Carpenter library.
New library center highlighting Florida’s economic and transportation history to open this fall
More in News
A white UNF logo on a dark blue column at the student union.
UNF President updates campus on ICE agreement status, gives guidance to international students, staff
Dr. Mei Zhao was named the new UNF Brooks College of Health dean on May 21, 2025.
Dr. Mei Zhao named dean of UNF Brooks College of Health
UNF logo.
Public Notice: UNF releases proposed changes to two additional university regulations
A blue sign in front of a fenced-in garden that says "Frederick & Ophelia Tate Ogier Gardens"
Police Beat: Burglary at Ogier Gardens, police arrest boyfriend for trespassing, stolen electronic bike
About the Contributor
Osaremen Uwaifo
Osaremen Uwaifo, Government Reporter