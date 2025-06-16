UNF campus UPS Store closes, will be replaced by university-run postal service

The UPS Store located on the University of North Florida campus permanently closed April 30 and will be replaced by a university-run service, Osprey Print & Ship, early July 2025.

The store was located in Roy Lassiter Hall, also known as Building 8, situated between Chick-fil-A and the Osprey 1Card Office. The central location made the store a convenient store for students, faculty and staff.

According to UNF Business Services Director Tully Burnett, the closure stemmed from the expiration of the franchise agreement.

“To renew the agreement, the operator was going to be required to remodel the store to current UPS standards, which was going to cost over $80K,” said Burnett. “The operator decided not to renew the agreement and the store closed April 30, 2025.”

The replacement service, Osprey Print & Ship, is scheduled to open in early July. It will offer nearly all the same services as the former UPS Store, excluding fingerprinting.

Unlike the UPS Store, which was operated under franchise management, the new operation will be run by Ricoh Professional Services through a university contract. It remains unclear whether student employment opportunities will be available. Burnett said that possibility will be evaluated in fall 2025.

Mikayla Wise, a former UNF undergraduate student who will begin her MBA in fall 2025, works in the adjacent Osprey 1Card Services office and said she expects little change in function.

“It’s going to be pretty similar to the UPS Store, it’s just going to be Osprey-owned,” Wise said. “It’s going to be able to ship out and make credit and debit card transactions.”

For students like Alec Brown, a rising junior majoring in graphic design, continued access to printing services is key. Brown frequently used the UPS Store to print material for class critiques.

“I used it for my larger assignments and projects,” Brown said. “It was helpful to have it right there on campus.”

All services previously offered, including specialized printing, are expected to continue under Osprey Print & Ship when it opens in July.

