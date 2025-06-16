UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
Categories:

UNF campus UPS Store closes, will be replaced by university-run postal service

Osaremen Uwaifo, Government Reporter Jun 16, 2025
Osaremen Uwaifo
The Osprey Print and Ship shop is set to open in July.

The UPS Store located on the University of North Florida campus permanently closed April 30 and will be replaced by a university-run service, Osprey Print & Ship, early July 2025.

The store was located in Roy Lassiter Hall, also known as Building 8, situated between Chick-fil-A and the Osprey 1Card Office. The central location made the store a convenient store for students, faculty and staff. 

According to UNF Business Services Director Tully Burnett, the closure stemmed from the expiration of the franchise agreement. 

“To renew the agreement, the operator was going to be required to remodel the store to current UPS standards, which was going to cost over $80K,” said Burnett. “The operator decided not to renew the agreement and the store closed April 30, 2025.”

The replacement service, Osprey Print & Ship, is scheduled to open in early July. It will offer nearly all the same services as the former UPS Store, excluding fingerprinting.

Unlike the UPS Store, which was operated under franchise management, the new operation will be run by Ricoh Professional Services through a university contract. It remains unclear whether student employment opportunities will be available. Burnett said that possibility will be evaluated in fall 2025. 

A white sign reads, "Coming in July Osprey Print and Ship Services."
A sign is displayed sharing when the new UNF postal service will open following the closure of the UPS Store. (Osaremen Uwaifo)

Mikayla Wise, a former UNF undergraduate student who will begin her MBA in fall 2025, works in the adjacent Osprey 1Card Services office and said she expects little change in function. 

“It’s going to be pretty similar to the UPS Store, it’s just going to be Osprey-owned,” Wise said. “It’s going to be able to ship out and make credit and debit card transactions.” 

For students like Alec Brown, a rising junior majoring in graphic design, continued access to printing services is key. Brown frequently used the UPS Store to print material for class critiques. 

“I used it for my larger assignments and projects,” Brown said. “It was helpful to have it right there on campus.” 

All services previously offered, including specialized printing, are expected to continue under Osprey Print & Ship when it opens in July.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
A track athlete is running wearing a dark blue uniform.
Kolbe finishes sixth in 800 meter final, secures program’s first outdoor All-American
A UNF student holds up an LGBTQ flag with a fist at a protest
Pride Month at UNF: Tracing the lasting legacy of the LGBTQ Center
New Men's Basketball Head Coach Bobby Kennen takes notes at a basketball game in a blue jacket
From biology teacher to head coach: Inside Bobby Kennen’s UNF coaching journey
UNF students at the Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve.
UNF students gain hands-on experience excavating shell mounds at Timucuan preserve
More in News
People gather on the grounds of Florida’s old capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., for “No Kings” protest
AP: Anti-Trump demonstrators crowd streets, parks and plazas across the US. Organizers say millions came
University of North Florida sign
New apartments coming to UNF fall 2027, expected to house up to 700 students
A new professional portrait booth is now available for students in the student union.
New professional portrait booth now available in Student Union
The section of UNF Drive between Lot 7 and Lot 8 is closed for construction. (Courtesy of UNF Parking Services)
Traffic Advisory: Section of UNF Drive will be closed due to construction
About the Contributor
Osaremen Uwaifo
Osaremen Uwaifo, Government Reporter
Menu
Activate Search
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source