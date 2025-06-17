Campus dining at UNF presents challenges for students with dietary restrictions

Finding safe food on campus isn’t just inconvenient for University of North Florida senior Lacie North—it’s a daily challenge. As a student with a gluten allergy, North says the university’s dining options leave much to be desired.

“I really only have two places I’m able to eat on campus, and that’s Chick-fil-A and Qdoba,” she said.

As more students arrive on college campuses with food allergies or dietary restrictions, access to safe, consistent meals has become a growing concern. Some students say the current UNF campus dining options don’t go far enough to meet those needs, especially at retail dining locations outside the main dining hall.

Limited options, inconsistent quality

Even then, the reliability of those options is questionable. North avoids Chick-fil-A’s gluten-free buns entirely after once being served one with visible mold.

“So I’ve never gotten a bun from the campus location again,” she said. “I just stick to the grilled chicken nuggets.”

While her allergy isn’t as severe as celiac disease because she can tolerate cross-contamination, North still experiences painful symptoms if she consumes gluten directly, including inflammation, digestive issues, and even emotional changes.

“Surprisingly, it genuinely changes my attitude. I can get disgruntled, angry, and mean,” she said.

UNF’s Osprey Dining pamphlet titled A Guide to Managing Food Allergies encourages students to speak up.

“Tell a UNF Dining manager that you have a specific food allergy so we can provide you with a safe experience,” it reads. However, this guidance appears to apply primarily to the dining hall, not the variety of restaurants spread across campus.

Dining hall accommodations vs. retail gaps

The university’s main dining hall, the Osprey Café, includes allergy-friendly amenities such as a “Pantry” with a separate toaster and fridge for gluten-avoiding items. Yet, these accommodations do not extend to retail dining locations, where options are far more limited and inconsistent.

“Gluten-free options are not readily accessible,” North said. “When it comes to gluten-free bread, they typically keep it frozen, then warm it up in a microwave. It’s prepackaged.”

As food allergies and dietary restrictions become more common among college students, the gap in consistent, accessible options remains a pressing concern on campus, especially for students who spend most of their time there.

With the new Halal Shack set to open this fall in the student union, there is hope for expanding dietary options for students. According to the Halal Shack website, the menu offers a variety of dietary preferences, including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Students have already expressed interest in the new variety of dining options, UNF students told Spinnaker. Many are hopeful that Halal Shack will be a step in the right direction for UNF campus dining options.

