UNF names Dr. Kimberly Mayer as Chief Research Officer

The University of North Florida announced Tuesday that Dr. Kimberly Mayer will be the university’s new Chief Research Officer starting this fall.

The Chief Research Officer is responsible for facilitating research across the university. According to a university press release, Mayer will work with faculty, staff, funding agencies, corporate partners, other universities and labs to broaden research opportunities. Mayer will work primarily with the Provost’s Office and Office of Research and Sponsored Programs (ORSP) at UNF, according to a university spokesperson.

“I’m inspired by the work of UNF’s exceptional faculty, dedicated students and engaged partners who collaborate to tackle real-world challenges,” said Mayer. “As CRO, I will work to foster a research ecosystem where innovation and impact go hand in hand.”

Dr. John Kantner previously handled the responsibilities of the CRO in his role as Associate Vice President for Research at UNF, according to a university spokesperson. Kantner currently serves as Senior Associate Provost for Faculty Success.

Mayer previously worked at the University of Virginia where she served as Associate Vice President for Research Development since 2022, according to the press release. Before that, Mayer worked in research leadership roles at Caltech and University of Texas at Arlington over the past decade, and managed the launch of Caltech’s Biotechnology Leadership NIH Predoctoral Training Program in Micro/Nanomedicine.

Prior to joining Caltech, Mayer led the statewide technology commercialization team at the North Carolina Small Business and Technology Development Center, according to the press release. She also spent four years as a senior scientist with an agricultural biotechnology startup in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park.

ORSP at UNF oversees funding for university research initiatives, among other responsibilities. Since the beginning of this year, UNF has lost millions in funds supporting these initiatives due to sweeping NIH, DOE and other federal grant terminations.

UNF Provost Karen Patterson was quoted in the press release saying Mayer’s expertise will be “instrumental” in helping university faculty pursue research that makes a meaningful impact.

“With a strong career in research at top-tier institutions in both academia and industry, Kimberly Mayer is a valuable addition to the University,” said Patterson “Her expertise will be instrumental in helping our faculty pursue strategic and high-impact research initiatives.”

Mayer holds a PhD in biochemistry from Purdue University, an MBA from University of North Carolina Wilmington and a bachelor’s in biology from University of North Carolina at Charlotte, according to the press release.

___

