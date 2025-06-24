Incoming first-year UNF students share hopes, goals, first impressions

As the University of North Florida welcomes its newest Ospreys through summer orientation sessions, incoming freshman are already looking ahead to campus life with a mix of excitement and nerves.

Over the summer, UNF is running a series of mandatory orientation sessions for incoming freshmen from May 20 through August 14. Orientation is designed to help students transition into college life, and include campus tours, course registration, introductions to student services and clubs, and opportunities to meet peers.

Mia Defreitas, an incoming marketing major, said she’s excited to begin her college journey at UNF this fall.

“The vibe on campus is really good,” said Defreitas. “It’s really chill and everyone I’ve met is really nice. I love that everyone seems to know each other.”

Defreitas said she’s most looking forward to stepping into a new environment. After eagerly anticipating high school graduation, she’s ready for a fresh start and a chance to meet new people.

Still, like many first-year students, she has a few concerns. “I’m most nervous about getting lost, signing up for classes, and buying a parking pass,” she said.

Parking permits go on sale as early as July 15 for the upcoming academic year. Students can learn more about sale dates, permit types and parking tips here.

As for her goals, Defreitas wants to stay on top of her academics while staying open to new social opportunities and exploring future career paths.

“Academically, the classes are very different than in high school because it’s more specialized,” she said. “You learn more in-depth, and that helps me understand the material better. It’s also cool that UNF offers tutoring services.”

Defreitas said she’s entering college with an open mind and appreciates the diversity she’s already experienced at UNF. “I think I’m going to like it. It’s a much more diverse space, so you can learn so much more than in high school,” she said.

“College is a great opportunity to build relationships and connections that can help you later on,” said Defreitas.

Lucia Catillano, an incoming business major, said her first impression of UNF was, “Wow, this campus is beautiful.”

Catillano was especially drawn to the peaceful, walkable campus layout and abundance of nature at UNF.

“I’m most excited about meeting new people and getting involved in clubs,” she said. “Of course, adjusting to a new environment and a new city is a little scary, but with time I know it will start to feel like home.”

For her first year, Catillano said success means pushing herself outside of her comfort zone and fully engaging with student life. She’s particularly interested in American Sign Language and plans to minor in it. She’s also looking forward to joining UNF’s Signing Ospreys Club.

Through her involvement on campus, Catillano hopes to build confidence and grow both socially and personally.

