UNF student government announces executive staff for Dyal-Summerall administration

Osaremen Uwaifo, Government Reporter | Jul 5, 2025
UNF Student Body President Amelia Dyal (left) and Student Body Vice President Vevvy Summerall (right). (Courtesy of the Talon Party)

The University of North Florida student government executive staff positions are serving under the Dyal-Summerall administration.

The following are the filled positions: 

Executive Cabinet 

  • Student Body Treasurer: Arnett King
  • Student Advocate: Haley Ginsberg
  • Attorney General: Kiley Moale
  • Chief of Staff: Kayla Charde
  • Deputy Chief of Staff: Avery Colbert
  • Director of Graphic Design: Megan Weber
  • Directory of External Affairs: Brandin Dooley

Osprey Involvement Center

  • Director: Jennifer Soares
  • Marketing Coordinator: Aribelle Barre
  • Student Assistant: Alexis Rumph
  • Student Assistant: Ashlesha Adhikari 

Lend-A-Wing Pantry/Lend-A-Fit:

  • Director: Anjali O’Toole-Gupta 
  • Assistant Director: Talia Loew
  • Pantry Coordinator: Kayonna Ford
  • Pantry Coordinator: Cameron Andrews
  • Pantry Advisor: Madison Smith

Vacant Positions

Executive Cabinet Staff

  • Director of Public Relations

Osprey Involvement Center: 

  • Assistant Director of Clubs 
  • Involvement Coordinator

Lend-A-WIng/Lend-A-Fit

  • Marketing Coordinator
  • Pantry Coordinator

For more information, those interested can visit the UNF student government page.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

