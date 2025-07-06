UNF student government announces executive staff for Dyal-Summerall administration

The University of North Florida student government executive staff positions are serving under the Dyal-Summerall administration.

The following are the filled positions:

Executive Cabinet

Student Body Treasurer: Arnett King

Student Advocate: Haley Ginsberg

Attorney General: Kiley Moale

Chief of Staff: Kayla Charde

Deputy Chief of Staff: Avery Colbert

Director of Graphic Design: Megan Weber

Directory of External Affairs: Brandin Dooley

Osprey Involvement Center

Director: Jennifer Soares

Marketing Coordinator: Aribelle Barre

Student Assistant: Alexis Rumph

Student Assistant: Ashlesha Adhikari

Lend-A-Wing Pantry/Lend-A-Fit:

Director: Anjali O’Toole-Gupta

Assistant Director: Talia Loew

Pantry Coordinator: Kayonna Ford

Pantry Coordinator: Cameron Andrews

Pantry Advisor: Madison Smith

Vacant Positions

Executive Cabinet Staff

Director of Public Relations

Osprey Involvement Center:

Assistant Director of Clubs

Involvement Coordinator

Lend-A-WIng/Lend-A-Fit

Marketing Coordinator

Pantry Coordinator

For more information, those interested can visit the UNF student government page.

