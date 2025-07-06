UNF student government announces executive staff for Dyal-Summerall administration

The University of North Florida student government executive staff positions are serving under the Dyal-Summerall administration.
The following are the filled positions:
Executive Cabinet
- Student Body Treasurer: Arnett King
- Student Advocate: Haley Ginsberg
- Attorney General: Kiley Moale
- Chief of Staff: Kayla Charde
- Deputy Chief of Staff: Avery Colbert
- Director of Graphic Design: Megan Weber
- Directory of External Affairs: Brandin Dooley
Osprey Involvement Center
- Director: Jennifer Soares
- Marketing Coordinator: Aribelle Barre
- Student Assistant: Alexis Rumph
- Student Assistant: Ashlesha Adhikari
Lend-A-Wing Pantry/Lend-A-Fit:
- Director: Anjali O’Toole-Gupta
- Assistant Director: Talia Loew
- Pantry Coordinator: Kayonna Ford
- Pantry Coordinator: Cameron Andrews
- Pantry Advisor: Madison Smith
Vacant Positions
Executive Cabinet Staff
- Director of Public Relations
Osprey Involvement Center:
- Assistant Director of Clubs
- Involvement Coordinator
Lend-A-WIng/Lend-A-Fit
- Marketing Coordinator
- Pantry Coordinator
For more information, those interested can visit the UNF student government page.
