UNF students reflect on summer semester loneliness

As the University of North Florida prepares for the fall semester, students say limited event scheduling, lack of funding, and underused campus resources are making it harder to build lasting connections, despite growing concerns about student loneliness.

Some UNF students said they were concerned about how the university supports student connection outside the classroom. While both said making initial connections isn’t always difficult, they pointed to inconsistent event scheduling, limited promotion, and a lack of club funding—especially during summer terms—as major barriers to maintaining friendships and building a sense of community on campus. Their experiences reflect broader challenges students face when trying to engage socially at a commuter-heavy university.

Noah Mullis, a psychology major at UNF, said he believes that student organizations and campus programs could play a stronger role in creating consistent, welcoming spaces for students to connect—especially during terms when activity levels are high.

“Clubs should work harder to host events that students actually want to go to outside of class time,” Mullis said. “And during Summer B, it feels like the university underestimates how many students are still around.”

As a member of the Psychology Club, Mullis said the organization has helped him meet like-minded peers and hopes it can do the same for others.

“Spending time in the Psych Club has been a great way to meet people,” Mullis said. “They’re in a planning phase right now, but there’s so much potential to help students, especially psych majors, get connected both socially and professionally.”

Still, Mullis said that some students feel disconnected from campus life altogether.

“All the tools are there to help people connect, but I get the sense that students either don’t care, are too shy, or just don’t know where to look,” Mullis said. “I’ve even talked to professors who say students now seem more closed off than in past years.”

That sense of detachment was something Mullis personally experienced.

“When I first got here, I expected students to be more alive,” Mullis said. “At orientation, people were excited. Then, during my first week of classes, it was a complete 180. Students would just file in and out of lectures in total silence. It really shocked me.”

Though he doesn’t see students being afraid to talk about loneliness, Mullis said the main issue is the “invisible” social scene. “People want to connect, but they can’t see where to go or how to do it.”

As an RSO member helping organize campus events, Mullis has seen firsthand how a lack of summer funding affects planning. “Club funding has been nonexistent during the summer,” he said. “Summer is when we should be able to plan for fall, but we’re stuck waiting. It’s made everything more difficult.”

RSO’s that are seeking funding for any items, services, or special events can request it from Student Government. While Student Government funding is not mandatory, any RSO that would like to receive funding needs to comply with the SG statutes, according to the UNF website. However, Student Government is on hiatus until the fall semester.

But for many students, the challenge lies not in meeting people, but in maintaining those connections. “It can feel more difficult to follow up with people,” said Mullis. “I try to stay flexible and keep an open attitude when planning with friends, but it’s not always easy.”

Despite the setbacks, he remains optimistic. “Not all the blame lies with the university—these are broader societal issues—but colleges still have a huge role to play,” Mullis said. “I meet people all the time who want to see a more vibrant campus, who are ready to do the work.”

Lyle Haughton III, a sophomore at UNF, said it can be challenging to find friends on campus. He said many students always seem to be in a rush and uninterested in making new friends.

“Honestly, everybody kind of seems like they’re in a rush, especially after class,” said Haughton. “I get it—people are focused on where they’re going. But it makes you feel like you don’t want to bother anyone. They’re just so locked in.”

Haughton also pointed out that many campus social events happen at inconvenient times, often clashing with students’ work or class schedules. “If social events happened on the weekends, I think it would draw more students out and make campus feel more alive at times when people can actually be social,” he said.

Despite the hurdles, the student emphasized the value of getting involved. “I joined the UNF Rugby Club, and it honestly changed things for me socially,” Haughton said. “It introduced me to a whole new sports community and gave me experiences with friends I won’t forget. So yeah, clubs do help.”

Still, he acknowledged it’s not always easy to stay in the loop. “There’s GroupMe, social media, and stuff like the Perch Portal—I just found out about that—but it’s easy to miss things. Outside of tabling, there isn’t much promotion for events. People aren’t really repping them,” he said.

Reflecting on his early days at UNF, Haughton said the campus sometimes felt “a little cliquey,” especially during freshman year.

“If you didn’t find your group after orientation, it could feel isolating,” he said. “But the thing is, it’s still possible to find people you vibe with. You might not find them instantly, but once you do, it’s worth it.”

He also acknowledged the stigma around opening up about loneliness. “People might not want to talk about feeling lonely because it sounds pathetic, or they don’t want pity. But honestly, it’s normal—especially in college. Things can feel cliquey, but once you find those handful of people you connect with, you’re solid.”

“[Clubs and university departments] could make event times more convenient—maybe have some on the weekends to bring life to campus. Also, more events in general, like a field day or stuff on the Green. And more in the spring too. That could go a long way,” said Haughton.

Where to begin when making friends on campus

For students looking to make friends or feel more connected on campus, UNF does offer a range of social resources that make it easier to get involved and build community.

