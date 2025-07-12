Police Reports: 6 scooter and bike thefts reported in one week

A total of six electric scooter and bicycle thefts were reported on campus at the University of North Florida over the span of a week, according to university police reports.

The first theft happened sometime between June 22 and June 27, when a locked electric scooter was stolen. On June 27, another scooter was reported stolen after its combination lock was found cut and left on the ground. Three more thefts followed on June 28—two electric scooters and one bicycle, all of which had been secured. The most recent incident happened on July 1, when a bike secured with a combination lock was stolen.

None of the incident reports reveal where the thefts took place on campus. For five of the six thefts, there was no usable surveillance footage, according to the reports.

Deputy Chief Adam Brown said that although it’s not certain, it seems likely that all of the thefts are related. Anyone with information about the thefts is urged to contact UPD at 904-620-2800.

To protect scooters and bikes on campus, Brown encourages students to make sure vehicles are locked, use bike racks in well-lit and well-traveled areas, and to use heavy duty cables and U-locks.

“Be careful with your stuff ,” said Brown. “There is not a bike cable or bike lock that is impervious to being broken—even the most expensive one you can get through. But I recommend U-locks because they are harder to get through and very difficult to cut.”

Deputy Chief Brown also encourages students, staff and faculty to take advantage of UPD Property Manager. The website allows users to input the serial number, photos, and other information for personal property for UPD records in the event it’s lost or stolen.

