UNF extends beach volleyball, softball head coaches, announces soccer schedules 

The University of North Florida Athletics recently announced two head coach contract extensions and schedule releases for multiple sports.

UNF Athletics has extended the contracts of head softball coach Jeff Conrad and beach volleyball coach Doug Wright following historic seasons for both programs. The department also released the 2025-26 schedules for men’s and women’s soccer.

Conrad’s New Contract Details

Following the program’s first ASUN tournament title, NCAA Regional appearance, and NCAA Regional final, UNF Athletics has extended head softball coach Jeff Conrad through the 2029 season, according to his contract with UNF, which Spinnaker obtained.

Effective July 5, 2025, Conrad’s salary increased to $87,000 per year and includes a five percent raise each year if the program qualifies for the ASUN Conference Tournament, per the contract.

“UNF Softball had a historic season that captured national attention. Coach [Jeff] Conrad has been an exceptional leader, and I’m proud to have him at the helm of our program,” athletic director Nick Morrow told UNF Athletics. “His commitment to recruiting, competitive success and the holistic development of our student-athletes continues to raise the standard for UNF Softball. I’m confident the program will achieve even greater success under his continued leadership.”

Additionally, Conrad receives $6,000 per year in automobile allowance, which comes out to $229.89 per pay period, according to the contract. Conrad is eligible for multiple bonuses based on the team’s academic and athletic performance.

If UNF finishes in the top 75 of the NCAA RPI rankings or wins ASUN Coach of the Year, Conrad receives a bonus of $500. For a top 50 finish, Conrad receives $1,000. A top 25 final season ranking nets Conrad $1,500. Conrad will also earn two weeks’ salary if the team achieves any of the following: a regular season ASUN championship, conference tournament championship, NCAA Regional and Super regional appearance and a team GPA over 3.0 in both semesters.

If UNF makes its first College World Series, Conrad will receive four weeks of pay as a bonus.

Wright’s New Contract Details

Beach volleyball head coach Doug Wright’s yearly salary will increase to $73,000 beginning July 5, according to the contract obtained by Spinnaker. As program leader, Wright has compiled a 100-48 record in four seasons, including a program record 25 wins last season and its second NCAA tournament appearance.

His contract includes similar incentives to Conrad, with the only differences being two weeks of pay for each round advanced in the NCAA tournament and no bonus for finishing in the top 50 or 75 of the final rankings, according to the contract. Wright receives the same automobile allowance as Conrad.

“Beach Volleyball has been one of the premier programs at North Florida, and Doug Wright is a major driving force behind that success,” Morrow told UNF Athletics. “The program secured back-to-back ASUN Conference Championship titles and maintained a top-20 AVCA ranking in 2025. Coach Wright is deeply committed to creating a first-class experience and a culture where every student-athlete can thrive.”

Men’s Soccer Schedule Overview

With the 2025-2026 athletic season rapidly approaching, UNF Athletics released schedules for two sports that kick off game play — Men’s and Women’s soccer.

Fresh off its first ASUN championship and NCAA tournament appearance, second-year head coach Jamie Davies and the UNF men’s soccer team look forward to another triumphant year. However, this won’t happen until UNF faces a gauntlet of a non-conference schedule, with its first four games on the road in two distant states.

On Aug. 21, UNF opens its season against the University of Wisconsin Badgers in Madison. Following the power conference game, the Ospreys will stay in Wisconsin to face off with Marquette. Then, UNF travels cross country to California, where it will duel UC Santa Barbara and UC Irvine.

After Labor Day weekend, UNF returns to Hodges Stadium for a two-game homestand. UNF hosts a pair of games against Florida Atlantic (Sept. 4) and Georgia Southern (Sept. 8). Following the home stint, UNF will travel to South Carolina for two games and Georgia for its final non-conference road game.

In this road trip, UNF visits Conway and Columbia to face Coastal Carolina and the University of South Carolina. For its last non-conference road matchup, UNF travels to Mercer University in Macon, Georgia.

The complete schedule, including UNF’s ASUN schedule, is listed below:

Aug 21: at Wisconsin

Aug 24: at Marquette

Aug 28: at UC Santa Barbara

Aug 31: at UC Irvine

Sept 4: vs FAU (home opener)

Sept 8: vs Georgia Southern

Sept 12: at Coastal Carolina

Sept 16: at South Carolina

Sept 20: at Mercer

Sept 23: vs Trinity Baptist

Sept 27: at Jacksonville (ASUN opener)

Oct 4: vs FGCU (ASUN Home opener)

Oct 7: at College of Charleston

Oct 11: vs Stetson

Oct 18: at FGCU

Oct 25: vs Jacksonville (Senior Night)

Nov 1: at Stetson

Nov 8: ASUN Quarterfinals

Nov 10: ASUN Semifinals

Nov 15: ASUN Championship

Women’s Soccer Schedule Overview

Coming off a loss to Eastern Kentucky in the ASUN Quarterfinals, the UNF women’s soccer team, under the leadership of veteran coach Eric Faulconer, seeks to fulfill its destiny and win an ASUN tournament championship.

When comparing both sports’ schedules, the women’s team will travel less in non-conference play. Despite this, the women’s team has three Power 4 teams (at UF on Aug. 24, at UGA on Aug. 28 and versus UCF on Sept. 11), compared to the men’s team with two on its schedule.

A Power Four team is a school in the Southeastern Conference, Big 12 Conference, Big Ten Conference, or Atlantic Coast Conference. These are considered the schools with the biggest athletic success and reach.

UNF opens its season in Washington, D.C., taking the field against Howard University on Aug. 14. Next, the Ospreys stay on the east coast and visit Campbell University on Aug. 17 in North Carolina.

Then, the Ospreys return home on Aug. 21 to host FIU at Hodges Stadium. After their home opener, UNF goes back on the road to play UF, UGA and Kennesaw State on Aug. 31. After traveling south back to the first coast, UNF hosts Georgia Southern on. Sept 4.

A complete schedule, including ASUN conference play, is listed below:

Aug 14: at Howard

Aug 17: at Campbell

Aug 21: vs FIU (Home opener)

Aug 24: at Florida

Aug 28: at Georgia

Aug 31: at Kennesaw State

Sept 4: vs Georgia Southern

Sept 7: at College of Charleston

Sept 11: vs UCF

Sept 18: vs West Georgia (ASUN Opener)

Sept 21: vs Queens

Sept 28: vs Jacksonville

Oct 2: at Stetson

Oct 5: at FGCU

Oct 9: vs FGCU

Oct 12: vs Stetson (Senior Day)

Oct 19: at Jacksonville

Oct 22: at Queens

Oct 25: at West Georgia

Oct 30: ASUN First Round

Nov 2: ASUN Quarterfinals

Nov 6: ASUN Semifinals

Nov 9: ASUN Championship

