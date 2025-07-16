Osprey Ridge: Exclusive inside look at UNF’s new honors dorm following ribbon cutting

The University of North Florida hosted a ribbon cutting Wednesday for the opening of Osprey Ridge, the new honors residence hall.

Set to open for Fall 2025 move-in, the new residence hall community is located on Osprey Ridge Road next to Osprey Fountains.

UNF President Moez Limayem and Dr. Scott Brown, UNF Hicks Honors College interim dean, were joined by Jacksonville City Councilman Will Lahnen at the event, in addition to other community members.

“Today marks an important moment in UNF’s commitment to student success and academic excellence,”said UNF President Moez Limayem at the ribbon cutting.



The dorm is a modern, four-story building spanning over 165,000 square feet. It offers comfortable housing for approximately 520 students from any UNF program and a living-learning community for first-year and upper-class Hicks Honors College students who have shared goals and interests.

On Tuesday before the ribbon cutting, Housing Director Bob Boyle said around 70% of the dorm’s residents this fall are honors college students. Boyle said he anticipates this number to grow over the coming years.

“We got a lot of great demand for Honors students,” Boyle said.

The facility includes living areas, study areas, lounge rooms, kitchenettes, a catering room and convenience store. Outdoor amenities include pickleball and sand volleyball courts surrounded by landscaping.

According to a university press release, construction was completed by Ajax Building Company and included work by at least six employees who are UNF alumni.

“My time at UNF gave me the skills and confidence I needed to start my career in construction,” said Sid Myakala in the release, a project engineer who received his master’s in construction management from UNF in 2024. “As a former student myself, it means a lot to be part of a project that will have a lasting impact on campus.”

An inside look at Osprey Ridge

For students and parents anxious to know furniture dimensions to finalize dorm shopping lists, Boyle said, “they need to bring their measuring tape on move-in day.”

Boyle said that while most of the furniture is standardized in all the rooms, there are some exceptions due to budget constrictions and design choices.

Over the next few weeks Boyle said he’s taking individual measurements of all the dressers, desks, beds and other room features and that the Housing website will be updated with details soon—but most likely not before move-in day.

“It’s part of the growing pains of opening a new facility,” Boyle said, saying his department would have more details on sizing and functions by next academic year. Until then, he said a good estimate of Osprey Ridge single room size and furniture dimensions would be those of Osprey Fountains.

Spinnaker toured Osprey Ridge with Boyle Tuesday and took photos of rooms, common spaces and other amenities.

Rooms

There are three types of living space types in Osprey Ridge: a two-bedroom private suite, a four-bedroom private suite and a two-bedroom double suite.

Gallery | 6 Photos Osaremen Uwaifo A single-occupancy room inside one of the four-bed private suites in Osprey Ridge. This is a private room inside a suite with a total of four rooms, a bathroom and vanity.

Each room has a closet, dresser and desk for each resident, and the closet is wide enough to fit the dresser. Besides the beds, every piece of furniture is on wheels and can be moved easily.

Unlike the other UNF dorms, all windows in Osprey Ridge are sealed shut and can’t be opened. Boyle explained this was a deliberate choice for the health and safety of residents, since outside humidity can quickly create moisture problems.

Boyle said that although he understands some residents may be disappointed by this, “It’s just a healthier approach.”

Lounges and Common Spaces

Furniture for lounges and common spaces is expected to arrive over the coming weeks, but here’s a look at the new spaces, including renderings of the furnished concepts.

Gallery | 5 Photos Osaremen Uwaifo The common area lounges will have chairs and tables for communal living.

There are a total of eight common area lounges with kitchenettes in the building: one on each floor of both wings. Each of the lounges come equipped with a water bottle filling station, a sitting area and TV monitor. In addition to the lounges, each residential hallway has a study room at the end of it, each with its own unique design, according to Boyle.

Other Amenities

According to Boyle, Osprey Ridge residents can expect a new, convenient grab-and-go-style food option downstairs from their dorm room. On Tuesday, Boyle was unable to give any more details on the food place, but said more information will come soon.

Gallery | 4 Photos Osaremen Uwaifo The front lobby of Osprey Ridge has hallways leading to administrative offices, a communal lounge, a mailroom and space for a new food concept.

Additionally, residents will have access to new pickleball and sand volleyball courts. Boyle said construction of the new boardwalk that connects Osprey Ridge to UNF campus is almost finished, as well as a new bike rack for residents.

Gallery | 5 Photos Osaremen Uwaifo A courtyard with night lighting sits between the building’s two wings, behind the lobby, leading to the pickleball and volleyball courts.

Osprey Ridge residents will share a parking lot with Osprey Fountains residents. Boyle said historically, Fountains residents use around 60 percent of this lot, so he’s confident there will be enough parking for both dorms this fall.

Looking ahead

The second phase of this construction project, an Honors academic center adjacent to the residence hall, is in the early planning stages. It’s construction will be funded by an award from the state legislature and support from the Ann and David Hicks family, according to the UNF release.

The day before the ribbon cutting, Housing Director Bob Boyle said Osprey Ridge was built with the honors academic center in mind.

“We’re ready to connect [utilities from the Honors dorm] to that building if it comes to fruition,” Boyle said.

Renovations are also underway at Osprey Landing, per Boyle last month. In addition, construction is set to begin this fall on another new residence hall opening in fall 2027.



UNF also has leased land for a four-building residence hall that will hold approximately 700 beds.

Move-in day for most Osprey Ridge residence is Aug. 13, which is also the day Boyle said that all final touches on the dorm will be finalized.

