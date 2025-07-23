Professional sports near UNF: A guide to all the teams, events located in Jacksonville

Located in the contiguous United States’ largest city by land, the University of North Florida isn’t far from premier college and sporting events.

Besides having over 15 Division I college sports on UNF’s campus, Jacksonville is home to many off-campus sports within driving distance. From an NFL team to professional baseball, Jacksonville hosts numerous year-round sporting events, enough to keep incoming student sports fans entertained during their UNF experience.

Each team and event is categorized by price per ticket, location from UNF, and which months they’re in-season.

Jacksonville Jaguars (Football)

Ticket prices: From $50 to $75 (varies per game and season)

Location from UNF: 9.6 miles

When: Some Sundays between August and January

Even before arriving on campus, UNF students are likely made aware of an NFL team nearby. Though the Ospreys don’t have a football team, UNF students can get their football fix by visiting EverBank Stadium on Sundays. Some consider having an NFL team nearby more exclusive than having a college football team because there are only 30 NFL teams, compared to around 130 college football programs.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, a professional football team, are located in downtown Jacksonville. Around 20 minutes from campus, the Jaguars are in season from August until January. However, most of their regular-season games are between September and December. Tickets start at around $50-$75, depending on the opponent, and excluding gameday transportation.

In the past, UNF Student Government sold discounted season and single-game tickets, including a shuttle for some years. No discounted season tickets have been announced yet, but SG offered free tickets to the Jaguars’ preseason game.

If students are looking for last-minute discounts, they are sometimes available on third-party ticket websites. While the Jaguars have struggled in recent years, sporting a 4–13 record last season, UNF students still enjoy spending their Sundays cheering on the boys in teal.

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Baseball)

Ticket prices: Starting at $5

Location from UNF: 10 miles

When: Most weeks from March to September

Nestled right next to EverBank Stadium, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are a minor league baseball team located at Vystar Ballpark in downtown Jacksonville. Focused on delivering affordable family fun, according to the team’s website, the Jumbo Shrimp host from late March until September.

The Jumbo Shrimp play around 75 games at home, which is dozens more than the Jaguars’ seven to nine home games a season. This gives UNF students more chances to see professional baseball, especially considering the lower price point.

With games starting at just $5, the Jumbo Shrimp hosts many themed and promotional nights, including Giveaways, fireworks Fridays, and Star Wars Day. Additionally, the Shrimp sell $2 hot dogs and $2 beers on Thursdays.

Jacksonville Icemen (Hockey)

Ticket prices: From $20 to $40

Location from UNF: 10 miles

When: Most weeks from November to April

Rounding out the third professional sports team in downtown Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Icemen skate inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena for the ECHL, a minor hockey league affiliated with the NHL.

The Icemen play hockey from November to April and routinely make the ECHL playoffs. Prices start at around $20-$40 per game. To attract more fans, the Icemen hold promotional and themed nights just like the Jumbo Shrimp.

Jacksonville Sharks (Football)

Ticket prices: From $15

Location from UNF: 10 miles

When: Some Saturdays from April to July

There’s still one more team that plays its home games in downtown Jacksonville: The Sharks. Though they are a football team, the Sharks don’t share a field with the Jaguars. In fact, they don’t even play on a field like most football teams.

The Sharks tackle, throw and run inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. That’s right, the Sharks play arena football for the Indoor Football League (IFL). Last April, for UNF’s first football game, the Sharks donned UNF jerseys and helmets.

Tickets start at $15 from April to July, when the Sharks host at home.

Florida Avengers (Football)

Tickets prices: From $15

Location from UNF: 16 miles

When: Saturdays from March to May

Jacksonville may not have a single Division One college football team, but they do have three professional football teams, with one of them being the Florida Avengers. Tabbed as Jacksonville’s only professional women’s tackle team, the Avengers play at Edward Waters University.

Tickets start at $15 and play games from March to May.

Jacksonville Armada (Soccer)

Set to be a product of the MLS Next Pro, a reserve and development league for Major League Soccer, the Jacksonville Armada is a professional soccer club currently transitioning to a new stadium.

After the permit was issued in January, the Armada broke ground on a new 14,000 square foot facility in downtown Jacksonville. The team expects to have the stadium ready in time for the 2026 season. Ticket prices and location are unavailable at this time.

Sporting Club Jacksonville (Soccer)

Season tickets: $192 (student discount)

Location from UNF: On-campus

When: Late August to early May

Beginning in August, the University of North Florida will have a professional sports team on campus. Sporting Jax, a women’s soccer club that competes in the USL Championship, will play its home games at UNF’s Hodges Stadium.

The team kicks off its inaugural season on Aug. 23 against DC, with season tickets on sale, including a discount for UNF students. At the time of publication, single-game tickets haven’t been released.

Annual Events

In addition to local teams, Jacksonville hosts several major sporting events throughout the year, including:

The Players Championship in nearby Ponte Vedra Beach (PGA Tour)

The Florida–Georgia game, one of college football’s most storied rivalries

The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, a postseason college football game held annually in Jacksonville

