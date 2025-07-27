UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Greek Life: How it works

Sasha Koresh, General Assignment Reporter | 12:59 pm
Kenlee Wood
Delta Gamma outside of the UNF library

At the University of North Florida, Fraternity and Sorority Life offers more than just social connections—it’s a gateway to leadership and personal growth, according to Kenlee Wood, a member of Delta Gamma at UNF. 

UNF’s Greek Life is structured under four governing councils: the Interfraternity Council, the Panhellenic Council, the National Pan-Hellenic Council, and the Multicultural Greek Council. With nearly 30 active chapters, these organizations represent a wide range of cultural backgrounds, philanthropic goals, and leadership styles, according to their website.

The mission is to “empower students to reach their full potential through developmental and intentional experiences,” and the vision is to provide a healthy and inclusive environment that supports personal growth and sets the standard for a comprehensive undergraduate experience, according to their website.

What Greek Life Really Looks Like at UNF

While social events exist in UNF Greek Life, the emphasis is on responsibility, academics, and service.

Students are expected to maintain at least a 2.5 GPA (or a 3.0 high school GPA if incoming freshmen), attend weekly chapter meetings, and engage in 3-4 hours of community service or philanthropy per week. Membership also comes with financial commitments, as chapters charge dues to support activities and events, according to their website.

“UNF Greek Life is very inclusive, which is why I decided to join,” said Wood. “At larger SEC schools, Greek life can be overwhelming, but here it’s much more laid back and welcoming.”

Small School, Tight-Knit Community

UNF’s smaller student body plays a key role in shaping the nature of its Greek Life.

“Each chapter on campus makes it a priority to support each other by showing up to events,” said Wood. “The Greek community is very involved with one another.”

That tight-knit atmosphere also means chapters rely more heavily on each individual member. “We don’t have as many helping hands as larger sororities,” Wood explained. “So it really takes help from everyone to put on events to fundraise.”

Despite smaller numbers, UNF chapters consistently raise money for causes like breast cancer awareness, domestic violence prevention, and children’s hospitals. Since UNF doesn’t have traditional chapter houses, many groups adapt by holding events at other campus venues, according to their website.

Meet the Fraternities and Sororities of UNF

Multicultural Greek Council

  • Sigma Beta Rho (Fraternity) – Promotes “brotherhood beyond all barriers” and supports cultural awareness. 
  • Gamma Eta (Sorority) – Hosts an annual Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch.
  • Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority – Known for “Donate 2 Date,” benefiting Pink Up the Pace.

Interfraternity Council

Includes nine national fraternities:

  • Alpha Tau Omega, Chi Phi, Delta Sigma Phi, Delta Upsilon, Kappa Alpha Order, Kappa Sigma, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Sigma Chi, and Theta Chi 

These groups support causes ranging from local hospitals and domestic abuse shelters to anti-violence campaigns and holiday toy drives.

National Pan-Hellenic Council

Composed of historically Black Greek-letter organizations:

  • Fraternities: Alpha Phi Alpha, Iota Phi Theta, Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi, and Phi Beta Sigma
  • Sororities: Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, Sigma Gamma Rho, and Zeta Phi Beta

Their efforts include breast cancer fundraisers, disaster relief, healthy lifestyle workshops, and community-based philanthropy.

Panhellenic Council

Seven sororities form this council:

  • Alpha Chi Omega, Alpha Delta Pi, Alpha Phi, Delta Gamma, Kappa Alpha Theta, Kappa Delta, and Zeta Tau Alpha

These organizations support a range of causes such as the Ronald McDonald House, Court Appointed Special Advocates, and the Monique Burr Foundation for child abuse prevention.

Making the Right Choice

If you’re thinking of going Greek, start by researching the values and philanthropies of each chapter. Whether you’re passionate about advocacy, education, health, or social justice, there’s a fraternity or sorority that aligns with your goals, said Wood.

“Although we may not raise as much money as larger schools, every bit that we raise goes directly to supporting our philanthropy and helping people in our community,” said Wood.

Greek Life at UNF is less about exclusivity and more about building a purposeful college experience, said Wood. It’s rooted in connection, service, and lifelong leadership.

​​___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.



UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source