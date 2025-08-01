UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Student Government to sell Jaguars season tickets on campus

Osaremen Uwaifo, Government Reporter | Aug 1, 2025

The University of North Florida’s Student Government will be selling Jacksonville Jaguars season tickets on Aug. 18, the first day of fall classes for students.

In an ongoing partnership with the Jaguars, SG will once again be selling tickets to students. Season tickets will be sold in the Osprey Plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to a post shared on the UNF SG Instagram, 200-level seating is priced at $320, with 400-level seating priced at $240. Each student may purchase up to four tickets.

To be eligible, students must be currently enrolled and paying the Activity and Service Fee, according to the post. Only debit and credit card payments will be accepted; cash payments will not be accepted. Season tickets are the only option available at the on-campus sale.

Student Body President Amelia Dyal said freebies will be handed out with each ticket purchase.

“Student Government will be out there handing out T-shirts and some swag to encourage everyone to cheer on the Jags all season,” she said.

Vice President Vevvy Summerall said the free items are available while supplies last, so students are encouraged to arrive early.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

