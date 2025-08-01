UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Summer 2025 commencement celebrates more than 1,000 UNF graduates

Osaremen Uwaifo, Government Reporter | Aug 1, 2025
UNF graduates during the Summer 2025 commencement ceremony on Aug. 1, 2025. Photo courtesy on UNF.

The University of North Florida recognized 1,016 students during its Summer 2025 commencement ceremony at the UNF Arena, according to the university. 

The graduating class includes individuals ranging in age from 20 to 62 and representing 14 countries, according to UNF. Thirty-four percent of graduates are the first in their families to earn a college degree. Many have achieved 4.0 grade point averages, and 80 students are affiliated with the military. Degrees are being awarded across 109 distinct combinations of majors. 

According to the university, graduates from each of UNF’s five colleges have reported post-graduation employment at a range of organizations. Some employers include AdventHealth, Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville Jaguars, Florida Blue, The Haskell Company, various school districts across Florida and many more organizations.

Graduates Share Post-Grad Plans

While many graduates are entering the workforce, others are pursuing different paths after graduation. 

One such graduate, Alyana Moten, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Computing and Information Sciences with a concentration in Data Science and a minor in Leadership, said she is taking time to consider her next steps. 

“I am considering getting a Master’s in the future, but not right after [graduation],” she said. “I need a moment, but in a couple of years or so, I’m thinking about a Master’s.”

Mackenzie Morris, a first-generation college student who earned a Bachelor of Science in Health with a concentration in Public Health, plans to continue her education immediately. 

“For my next venture, I plan on applying to radiologic technology schools because I want to be either an MRI tech or an X-ray tech,” Morris said. “I’m leaning towards being an MRI technician, but that is definitely the goal right now–just applying to schools.”

According to the University of North Florida, Morris was honored with the Senior Service Award presented by the UNF Alumni Association to a “graduating senior demonstrating exceptional commitment to volunteerism and service.” 

Morris volunteered over 175 hours and advocated for improvements on campus, including upgrading student government lounges, increasing access to feminine care products, and securing thousands of reusable drink covers.  

The UNF Summer 2025 commencement marked not only academic achievement for over 1,000 UNF graduates but also the beginning of varied and purposeful journeys, as each graduate prepares to apply their education in meaningful ways.

The summer commencement ceremonies took place throughout the day on Friday. To watch the livestreams of each ceremony, visit the UNF commencement YouTube channel.

—-

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

