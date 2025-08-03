UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Faculty-staff parking space maintenance, Lot 12 repairs to impact traffic

Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief | Aug 3, 2025
Graphic showing the where Lots, 2, 3, 9, 12 and Garages 44 and 38 are located on a UNF campus map. Visit https://maps.unf.edu/ for an interactive map.
Faculty/staff spaces in Lots 2, 3, 9 and Garages 44 and 38 will be periodically closed until Aug. 15. Lot 12 will be completely closed through Aug. 15. Visit maps.unf.edu for an interactive map. (Madelyn Schneider)

Some parkings spaces at the University of North Florida will be unavailable from Aug. 4 through Aug. 15, according to an email sent to university faculty and staff Thursday.

Faculty and staff parking spaces in Lots 2, 3, 9, Garage 44 (Level 1) and 38 (Levels 1 and 2) will be closed periodically until Aug. 15 for maintenance, according to the email. Lots 2 and 3 are located east of the Thomas G. Carpenter Library and south of Petway Hall. Lot 9 is located south of the social sciences building and east of the Physical Facilities building.

UNF Parking and Transportation Services advises faculty and staff to find parking in the next available lot or garage until maintenance is complete. According to the email, the maintenance will not affect disability, delivery and 20-minute spaces.

Additionally, Lot 12 will be completely closed for repairs Aug. 4 to Aug. 10 and will not allow any through traffic, according to the email. Traffic will be temporarily rerouted until the repairs are complete. Although this closure will affect traffic, it shouldn’t affect parking since Lot 12 is a housing lot and all on-campus residents had to move out of their dorms by Aug. 2.

For questions concerning faculty and staff parking maintenance, contact David Flatt, Parking and Transportation Services coordinator, at david.flatt@unf.edu or (904) 620-555. Direct questions about Lot 12 repairs to Jorge Silva, Engineering and Physical Facilities project manager, at jorge.silva@unf.edu or 620-2936.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

