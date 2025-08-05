UNF considers building presidential residence as part of long-term growth plans

As part of its campus master plan, the University of North Florida is exploring the addition of a presidential residence near Hicks Hall—a feature more than half of Florida’s public universities already have.

The space would serve as a private residence for the university president as well as a functional space to host special events, according to a university spokesperson.

Chris Wainwright, UNF’s director of campus planning, design, and construction, said the plan reflects both immediate priorities and long-range ambitions for the next decade and beyond.

Wainwright, who is overseeing multiple parts of the master plan, said the idea is about more than housing.

“It helps recruit a good president and is most frequently used as a fundraising tool for the university,” he said. “It serves more than one purpose, and that’s how most universities use it.”

Unlike many campus construction projects, the UNF presidential residence would not be funded through state money but through private fundraising. The vision is to create a space for high-end receptions and donor events while providing an asset to attract top leadership candidates, according to Wainwright.

As of now, this project is low on the priority list and has no construction timeline, according to Wainwright.

“We wanted to find a location. As we’re growing, it’s a great time to say, ‘We think this area would make great sense,’” he said.

While no final plans have been approved, Wainwright said he sees the potential residence as part of UNF’s long-term strategy to strengthen leadership and expand fundraising opportunities. Fundraising is one of the key duties of the university president.

“This is a direct result of Jacksonville growing. It only makes sense that we grow with it,” said Wainwright.

