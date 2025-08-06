UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Man riding e-bike, waving knife arrested outside UNF maintenance facility: Police reports

Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief | Aug 5, 2025
Lili Weinstein
UNFPD police cars.

A Jacksonville man on an e-bike was arrested after an argument with another man turned violent on July 28 outside the UNF maintenance facility, according to police reports. 

The man arrested, 61-year-old Michael Cribb, allegedly started swinging a knife at a driver stopped at the intersection outside the maintenance facility after they got into an argument, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office report. Cribb was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. According to JSO records, he spent two nights at the Jacksonville pre-trial detention facility and was released on July 30 after posting a $7,500 bond.

According to the JSO report, the two men started arguing after Cribb skidded to a stop on his e-bike as the man in the car was leaving the stop sign on Regent Boulevard and Central Parkway. The man told police he got out of his car and then Cribb approached him “as if he wanted to fight.” Cribb then pulled a 6-inch Buck knife out of his backpack and started swinging it at the man, according to the report. 

In fear for his life, the man went back into his car, pulled out and racked his handgun, according to the JSO report. After this, Cribb backed away from the car and put the knife back into his backpack, which is when the police were called.  In addition to the knife, the JSO reports show that Cribb was also in possession of a semiautomatic pistol with six rounds of ammunition. 

Neither Cribb nor the other person involved in the incident are UNF students or employees, according to the UNFPD report. Cribb is expected to appear in court on Aug. 20, according to clerk records.

According to the JSO report, a UNF staff member who saw the incident play out told police the same story. Spinnaker reached out to the staff member on Monday to learn more about what happened, but did not receive a response by the time of publication. 

Due to inconsistencies between the UNFPD reports and JSO reports, it’s unclear at what time the incident occurred. However, Cribb was admitted to the jail on July 28 at 4:16 p.m., according to sheriff records. 

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

Madelyn Schneider
Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief
Madelyn Schneider is Spinnaker’s current editor-in-chief. She is a junior majoring in English and minoring in mass communication at the University of North Florida. Madelyn began her work for Spinnaker as its news editor in the spring of 2024 and was promoted to editor-in-chief over the summer of 2024. In her free time, Madelyn enjoys writing, reading and camping out at all the local coffee shops.
