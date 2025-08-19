UNF switches from parking kiosks, Flowbird app to AIMS Mobile Pay app for visitor passes

The University of North Florida Parking Services launched a new web-based parking app earlier this month for visitors and guest validation, which is now required for all visitor day passes.

The platform, AIMS Mobile Pay, went into full effect on Aug. 6, according to signs outside the UNF parking lots. As of Aug. 17, visitor passes purchased through the old parking app, Flowbird, are no longer valid.

Although the university has changed parking apps, it has not changed its prices for visitor permits. Blue Lot and Gray Lot day passes are still priced at $5 and $2, respectively.

Gray Lots are located around the perimeter of campus, while Blue Lots are those located within the interior of campus.

Earlier this month, Salena Laws, director of UNF Parking and Transportation Services, said the new system will enhance both convenience and reliability for users.

“As part of our commitment to improving parking services and ensuring system reliability, we are transitioning to a more modern, efficient phone app which will offer technologies that better serve the needs of our community,” said Laws.

As part of the transition, the university’s parking kiosks will be removed. Laws said the kiosks have reached the end of their operational life and can no longer be reliably maintained or updated.

“Parts for repairs are increasingly unavailable,” Laws said. “Continuing to operate these outdated units poses challenges for both functionality and user experience.”

