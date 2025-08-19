UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere. TuneIn Logo.
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere. TuneIn Logo.
Categories:

UNF switches from parking kiosks, Flowbird app to AIMS Mobile Pay app for visitor passes

Madelyn Schneider and Osaremen Uwaifo | Aug 19, 2025
Madelyn Schneider
The AIMS Mobile Pay App is now the new way to purchase visitor parking passes on UNF campus.

The University of North Florida Parking Services launched a new web-based parking app earlier this month for visitors and guest validation, which is now required for all visitor day passes. 

The platform, AIMS Mobile Pay, went into full effect on Aug. 6, according to signs outside the UNF parking lots. As of Aug. 17, visitor passes purchased through the old parking app, Flowbird, are no longer valid. 

Although the university has changed parking apps, it has not changed its prices for visitor permits. Blue Lot and Gray Lot day passes are still priced at $5 and $2, respectively. 

Gray Lots are located around the perimeter of campus, while Blue Lots are those located within the interior of campus.

Earlier this month, Salena Laws, director of UNF Parking and Transportation Services, said the new system will enhance both convenience and reliability for users.

“As part of our commitment to improving parking services and ensuring system reliability, we are transitioning to a more modern, efficient phone app which will offer technologies that better serve the needs of our community,” said Laws. 

As part of the transition, the university’s parking kiosks will be removed. Laws said the kiosks have reached the end of their operational life and can no longer be reliably maintained or updated.

“Parts for repairs are increasingly unavailable,” Laws said. “Continuing to operate these outdated units poses challenges for both functionality and user experience.”

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
The top right corner of a laptop screen, displaying a Wi-Fi panel.
UNF switches to Eduroam Wi-Fi network
An outside view of the Flats at UNF from the lake.
Is The Flats at UNF right for you? Here’s what to know
decorative
Final draft of UNF master plan includes major housing expansion, demolition of Osprey Hall and Village
UNF Athletics announced its men's and women's soccer schedules earlier this summer.
With daunting roadtrip ahead, experienced UNF Men’s Soccer eyes success in 2025 season
More in News
UNFPD police cars.
Man riding e-bike, waving knife arrested outside UNF maintenance facility: Police reports
A 3D map rendering of the south end of campus, showing where the possible UNF presidential residence would be located shows the residence behind Hicks Hall on First Coast Tech Pkwy
UNF considers building presidential residence as part of long-term growth plans
Petway Hall Burglary suspect in an elevator, wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes. He is carrying papers and has a Minecraft backpack on.
Police still working to arrest suspect in Petway Hall burglary who reportedly stole professor’s wallet
Two large metal and brick buildings sit next to each other on the other side of a lake.
UNF esports arena 'Flight Deck' set to launch in Spring 2026
More in University
UNF graduates during the Summer 2025 commencement ceremony on Aug. 1, 2025. Photo courtesy on UNF.
Summer 2025 commencement celebrates more than 1,000 UNF graduates
Outside look at the pool and main building of Osprey Fountains at UNF
Flooding, weird smells and pizza vending machines: Students share on-campus housing experiences
A 3-D rendering of UNF's prospective core campus, looking north.
Everything inside the final draft of UNF’s 10-year master plan
The Arena Parking Garage, Building 38.
UNF Parking Services announces new system for visitors, event parking
About the Contributors
Madelyn Schneider
Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief
Madelyn Schneider is Spinnaker’s current editor-in-chief. She is a junior majoring in English and minoring in mass communication at the University of North Florida. Madelyn began her work for Spinnaker as its news editor in the spring of 2024 and was promoted to editor-in-chief over the summer of 2024. In her free time, Madelyn enjoys writing, reading and camping out at all the local coffee shops.
Osaremen Uwaifo
Osaremen Uwaifo, Government Reporter
Menu
Activate Search
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source