Pontieri leads women’s soccer to draw vs FIU

During a rainy night at home, the University of North Florida women’s soccer team fought to a 1-1 draw against defending Conference USA champions Florida International University on Friday, Aug 21.

Redshirt junior midfielder Isabella Pontieri scored the Ospreys’ only goal and led the team with six shots. The match featured Pontieri’s early goal from the Ospreys and a second-half equalizer from FIU, with both teams creating several scoring opportunities throughout the game.

First Half

Early on, the relentless pressure by the Ospreys led to opportunities. Just three minutes in, Pontieri notched her first shot of the night, which was blocked by Panthers defenders. Three minutes later, Pontieri capitalized on a long pass that fell behind the disorganized Panthers’ defense. She calmly chipped a shot past the dive of junior FIU keeper Valery Restrepo to give the Ospreys the early lead. The goal was Pontieri’s team-leading second of the season.

In the 8th minute, the Panthers nearly responded. FIU midfielder Chinatsu Kaio received the ball in midfield and dribbled forward, attempting to thread a pass to forward Brealyn Viamille. The pass ended up rolling just out of Viamille’s reach, and UNF keeper Sofia Miliancano was able to collect the ball with a lunge.

Viamille had another opportunity a few minutes later, ripping a shot that was saved by Miliancano, who dove to her right.

The Panthers put together a few major chances towards the end of the first half. Two corners within the final minutes put the Ospreys on edge, but the threat was dealt with well by the UNF defense, and the half ended with UNF up a goal.

Second Half

FIU got off to a strong start early in the second half, as Kaio took a shot that was blocked and went out for a goal kick.

The Ospreys responded with a chance of their own, as a corner taken by senior midfielder Chloe Lynch found the head of sophomore defender Julia Cosgrove, whose header hit off of the crossbar and went out of play.

Then, disaster struck for the Osprey defense in the 49th minute, after a handball in the box gave FIU an opportunity from the penalty spot. Kaio stepped up to take it for the Panthers and drove it low and hard to the bottom left corner. Milliancano managed to get a hand to it, but she couldn’t keep it out of the net and FIU equalized.

In the 62nd minute, Panthers forward Jayden Boelter received the ball inside the box, turning and quickly taking a shot that Miliancano saved. On the ensuing corner, Miliancano again came to the rescue, coming off her line to punch it away and keep the game tied.

With 16 minutes left, Chloe Lynch took a free kick that eventually landed at the feet of freshman defender Braelyn McMillan, who whipped a cross into the box that was headed by redshirt junior forward Paige McSwiggan. Like the Cosgrove chance in the first half, the ball went off the crossbar and out of play.

As the game approached its end, FIU had one final chance to take home the victory. A free kick from just inside their own half by midfielder Hanako Fujii found its way into the penalty box. For a brief moment, it looked like the Panthers might have had a free chance on goal, but the Osprey defense managed to clear the ball and see out the 1-1 draw.

Post Game Thoughts

After the game, Pontieri recalled the goal she scored, using a move that she worked on with her dad in practice.

“My back was kinda turned towards [the goal]… I used to do that move a lot in club soccer. I work on that with my dad a lot,” she said. “I let it go through my legs, and I just ripped it back post as best I could.”

Pontieri also referred to “blue-collar” mentality– emphasizing the importance of grit, tenacity and hard work.

“I think that was a great showcase of everyone as an individual, and then us coming together to play like a great team,” she said.

After losing key defensive players Zara Siassi and Ella Dudley to graduation, head coach Eric Faulconer was encouraged by the defensive performance on display despite being “disappointed in the tie.”

“We got these young players back there, and we [conceded] a deflection goal against Campbell and a penalty tonight. That’s been pleasing,” he said. “That was the million-dollar question: Can we defend? And I think we were defending pretty well.”

Up Next

The Ospreys travel to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators this Sunday, August 24. Kickoff at Donald R. Disney Stadium is scheduled for 7 pm and will stream exclusively on SEC Network+.

