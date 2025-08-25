UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF freshmen find first week of college easier than expected

Sasha Koresh, News Editor | 9:28 am
Luckey and her friends at the welcome week event. (Courtesy of Saniya Luckey)
Luckey and her friends at the welcome week event. (Courtesy of Saniya Luckey)

After their first week of college life, University of North Florida freshmen say adjusting to the new campus and classes has been easy. 

First-year psychology major Saniya Luckey said before starting college, she expected to have difficulty making friends and finding her classes. However, she’s already made connections with others and has been able to navigate camp easily.

“My biggest surprise about college is that the teachers are so nice,” said Luckey. “When I was in high school, it was preached a lot that professors don’t really care about what you have going on, but so far that isn’t the case for me.”

Luckey said that the class sizes are more intimate than she expected, which allowed her to make friends in the first week. She’s also joined clubs like the Spooky Ospreys and has hopes to join the Beekeeping Club if it starts up again. 

“I feel that the social atmosphere is a little intimidating at first, but it becomes welcoming, especially with all the events [UNF] hosts,” said Luckey. 

Similarly, Mia Defreitas, a first-year marketing major, said that because she visited UNF many times before the start of the semester, her first day was trouble-free.

Defreitas said that despite her expectations, navigating campus is easy and her professors seem to really care about her and her classmates. 

“[I] prefer the walks around campus, especially between the library and the business building,” said Defrietas. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

