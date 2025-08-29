UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Class of 2029 marks largest incoming freshman cohort in UNF history

Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor | 12:42 pm
Mindy McLarty
The John A. Delaney Student Union, Building 58.

The University of North Florida has enrolled the largest incoming freshman cohort in its history this fall, with an estimated 3,170 new students joining the university, a 66% increase over last year, according to a university spokesperson.

However, this is only UNF’s largest incoming freshman class—not largest freshman class. Of this semester’s incoming students, about 2,920 are full-time, first-time-in-college students, making this one of UNF’s largest cohorts ever.

The data on UNF’s Enrollment Dashboard shows the enrollment according a student’s degree completion, not time in college, according to a university spokesperson. The enrollment dashboard data shows 3,244 freshmen enrolled for the Fall 2022 semester, making it the largest freshman class in UNF history based on degree completion. However, the university is able to announce that it’s welcoming its largest incoming freshman class because it’s basing the number on new students who’ve enrolled in the university—not degree completion.

For example, an incoming freshman whose attending UNF for the first time and has more than 30 credit hours completed would be considered an incoming freshman for Fall 2025, but would be considered a sophomore on the enrollment dashboard.

Spinnaker is working on obtaining the fall 2025 freshman enrollment number that would be reported on the dashboard to compare.

The Class of 2029 includes students from across Florida, 41 U.S. states and territories, and eight countries, according to a UNF press release. Thirty-five percent are first-generation college students, and 76% are student-athletes. UNF’s pre-health track is the most selected program among freshmen, followed by biomedical science, business management, psychology and kinesiology.

In an email sent this afternoon, UNF President Moez Limayem told students about the university’s mission to support students.

“Our mission is to provide you with every resource, opportunity and support system you need to thrive,” Limayem said. “Whether you’re in the classroom, on the athletic field or exploring campus life, we’re committed to helping you reach your goals.”

Enrollment by college includes 36% in the College of Arts and Sciences, 22% in the Brooks College of Health, 16% in the Coggin College of Business, 16% in the College of Engineering and Construction and 6% in the Silverfield College of Education and Human Services. Fourteen percent of incoming students have been accepted into the Hicks Honors College.

The freshman class has a strong academic profile, with an average high school GPA of 3.96, an SAT score of 1125 and an ACT score of 22, according to the press release.

UNF also reported continued improvements in student retention. Retention among rising sophomores remains at a record 86.4% exceeding last year’s record, with 85.8% maintaining a GPA of 2.0 or higher.

Total enrollment at UNF this year has reached 17,600 students — the highest in university history. As of Spring 2025, UNF had 15,739 enrolled students, according to data provided by a university spokesperson in April. 

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

Mindy McLarty
Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor
Mindy McLarty studies English at the University of North Florida and serves as Spinnaker's managing editor. Mindy started working with Spinnaker as its government reporter in the fall of 2024.