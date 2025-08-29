Season preview: UNF cross country runners’ offseason training can make or break performance  

The UNF Cross Country program doesn’t necessarily start practice, or ever stop running.

Instead, director Jeff Pigg believes being a cross country runner is a lifestyle.

“You don’t really start practice, you just kind of always have to do it,” Pigg said. “The success of our season in many ways hinges on what these kids do all summer.”

During the summer, Pigg said incoming freshmen are given a “specific training regimen,” designed to keep them in shape in the offseason. This can lead to what Pigg called the “loneliness of a long-distance runner,” with how methodical and repetitive training can be.

“So you got to be motivated. You got to be consistent, thorough in your work,” Pigg said. “And I feel like we have kids who do that.”

Earlier this month, Pigg spoke about last year’s success, key returning runners, impact transfers, program goals, and their upcoming schedule.

Building off last year’s success

Picked to finish second in the Atlantic Sun conference coaches poll, UNF men’s and women’s cross country teams have their sights set on another breakout season.

“It’s just always an exciting time of year,” Pigg said. “Early in any season, everybody’s pretty optimistic.”

Last year, both the men’s and women’s squads finished second in the ASUN, with Pigg pointing out the men’s team beating Lipscomb and the women’s knocking off Central Arkansas as a big momentum builder for the program.

Returning runners

For both the men’s and women’s roster, Pigg said he expects some runners who weren’t in the top five or seven last year to take a giant leap this season. On the men’s side, Pigg touted graduate student Aiden Arnold.

Shifting to women’s, Pigg raved about seniors Ella Chandler and Ana Markovina. In addition, program record holder and senior Smilla Kolbe returns for her senior season. Overall, Pigg said all returning runners are healthy and “doing pretty well.

Newcomers

When referring to new runners who could make an immediate impact, Pigg mentioned junior Sierra Barrera and UF transfer Ava Wyant. While Pigg said there aren’t many incoming freshmen on both sides, he said it’s not common for a freshman to impact the program right away.

Pigg compared incoming freshmen to football offensive linemen, alluding to the endurance training required in both cross country and football.

“It’s kind of a systematic approach where freshmen come in and they learn what’s going on,” Pigg said.

Program goals and upcoming schedule

Since he’s been at the helm of cross country, Pigg’s program has consistently been one of the top-three programs in the conference, which is his goal this season. With traditional powers like Eastern Kentucky, Lipscomb and Central Arkansas in the conference, Pigg said it’s important for the team to stay healthy and work hard.

Tonight, North Florida will open its season competing against multiple Florida schools, including South Florida, UCF, Florida and Florida State. Therefore, it won’t take long for UNF to figure out its local standing.

“That’ll be a good test,” Pigg said. “Give us good data on where we’re at.”

Nearly a month later, UNF’s schedule will increase in difficulty with a visit to Tallahassee for the Seminole Invite.

“It’s a really good course, really good competition,” Pigg said. “It ratchets up a little more.”

Then, before the ASUN Championship at home, North Florida travels to Tuscaloosa for the mid-October Crimson Classic. Pigg described this meet as a “national class meet,” saying UNF will race against two or three top 20 teams.

Ultimately, Pigg said this schedule is a good buildup until the ASUN Championship on Halloween.

“We think this schedule is the best thing to yield really good performance at the ASUN,” Pigg said.

UNF will kick off its season participating in the Florida Intercollegiate Cross Country Invitational on Aug. 29.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.