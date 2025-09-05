‘It’s okay’: Student thoughts on food court’s new Halal Shack

Students at the University of North Florida have mixed reactions to The Halal Shack, a new addition to the campus food court.

Overall, UNF students had mixed reactions to the new Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern blend food spot. Most said it’s very clean and serves good food, but some also felt that a different addition to the food court could have been better.

Devan Ayers, a freshman at UNF, said The Halal Shack is clean, organized and has a fresh look.

However, Ayers had a few complaints. He said there’s not much variety on the menu and he wasn’t allowed to mix rice and fries as the base of his bowl. He also added that the Halal Shack’s white sauce tasted “a little weird.”

“It’s a good addition to the food court, but there could’ve been better options,” said Ayers.

Ayers also said that the chicken was really good and he wants to go back to try more food.

The Halal Shack is a fast-casual restaurant known for blending Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavors with a modern twist, according to UNF Dining Services. The restaurant offers a build-your-own meal experience featuring fresh ingredients and spices, according to its website. Its menu includes vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Sophia Turner, a sophomore at UNF, said The Halal Shack wasn’t bad and that she would eat there again.

“It was okay,” said Turner. “I’ve only eaten there once, but it wasn’t bad.”

Turner also said she thought the menu had decent options and she would be inclined to go back in the future.

The Halal Shack in the student union food court is open Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., according to Dining’s website.

