‘It’s okay’: Student thoughts on food court’s new Halal Shack

Sasha Koresh, News Editor | Sep 5, 2025
Madelyn Schneider
The Halal Shack is located in the Student Union food court on campus between Einstein’s Bagels and Panda Express.

Students at the University of North Florida have mixed reactions to The Halal Shack, a new addition to the campus food court.

Overall, UNF students had mixed reactions to the new Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern blend food spot. Most said it’s very clean and serves good food, but some also felt that a different addition to the food court could have been better.

Devan Ayers, a freshman at UNF, said The Halal Shack is clean, organized and has a fresh look. 

However, Ayers had a few complaints. He said there’s not much variety on the menu and he wasn’t allowed to mix rice and fries as the base of his bowl. He also added that the Halal Shack’s white sauce tasted “a little weird.” 

“It’s a good addition to the food court, but there could’ve been better options,” said Ayers. 

Ayers also said that the chicken was really good and he wants to go back to try more food. 

The Halal Shack is a fast-casual restaurant known for blending Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavors with a modern twist, according to UNF Dining Services. The restaurant offers a build-your-own meal experience featuring fresh ingredients and spices, according to its website. Its menu includes vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Sophia Turner, a sophomore at UNF, said The Halal Shack wasn’t bad and that she would eat there again. 

“It was okay,” said Turner. “I’ve only eaten there once, but it wasn’t bad.” 

Turner also said she thought the menu had decent options and she would be inclined to go back in the future. 

The Halal Shack in the student union food court is open Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., according to Dining’s website.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

About the Contributors
Sasha Koresh
Sasha Koresh, News Editor
Sasha Koresh is Spinnaker’s news editor and is a senior studying journalism and political science at UNF. Sasha started her work for Spinnaker as a volunteer and joined the staff that following spring. She was promoted to news editor in August 2025.
Madelyn Schneider
Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief
Madelyn Schneider is Spinnaker’s current editor-in-chief. She is a senior majoring in English and minoring in mass communication at the University of North Florida. Madelyn began her work for Spinnaker as its news editor in the spring of 2024 and was promoted to editor-in-chief over the summer of 2024. In her free time, Madelyn enjoys writing, reading and camping out at all the local coffee shops.