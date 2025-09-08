UNF announces it will offer AI certificate program for free through end of 2025

The University of North Florida launched a new AI for Work and Life certificate program Monday, an eight-week online course that will be open to everyone.

In a campus wide email, UNF President Moez Limayem announced the program will officially begin Thursday, Sept. 25. The certificate, valued at $249, can be earned for free through the end of 2025.

The program, which is non-credit, was developed with input from UNF’s AI Council and a dedicated team of faculty and staff. President Limayem congratulated the group in the email, calling their work part of UNF’s efforts to position itself as a leader in AI education and innovation.

While the certificate itself will only be free until the end of 2025, the program modules will remain free and available beyond that date.

In his announcement, Limayem emphasized that the program will help empower people with the knowledge and skills to navigate the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence, both professionally and personally.

“With the guidance of our AI Council, we are proud to be on the cutting edge, demonstrating our commitment to innovation and strengthening our role as a valued community partner,” Limayem said in the email.

Josh Gellers, UNF’s faculty fellow for artificial intelligence, said he has dedicated a lot of time to developing the structure and content of the new AI certificate.

“There are many AI credentials out there, but we believe we’ve created a program that is truly unique because it doesn’t require a technical background, addresses both practical and individual applications, and draws on expertise from many different industries,” said Gellers.

According to a university press release, Gellers said the certificate is designed to give everyone an entry point into the world of AI. He said that above all, this program approaches AI in a way that is both fun and informative.

__

