UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Nest News. Fridays at 3 PM live on Youtube.
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Nest News. Fridays at 3 PM live on Youtube.
Categories:

UNF president condemns violence, calls for civil discourse at 2025 Convocation ceremony

Sasha Koresh, News Editor | Sep 15, 2025
Sasha Koresh
The 2025 Convocation ceremony featured student, faculty and staff awards and an address from UNF President Moez Limayem. The event was held at the UNF Arena on Sept. 12, 2025.

The University of North Florida held its Convocation ceremony on Friday, Sept. 12, to mark the start of the fall semester and to recognize the achievements of students, faculty and staff.

During the ceremony, seven random students in attendance were awarded scholarships. Six students were awarded $1,000 and one student was awarded a full ride to UNF. At the end of the event, UNF President Moez Limayem condemned violence and said he was committed to ensuring campus safety.

“I know that it’s been a challenging week in our nation, and I would be remiss if I did not acknowledge it,” Limayam said. “I want you to know that I am committed to ensuring that UNF is a safe place for all of us.”

Limayem’s remarks follow Wednesday’s assassination of right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University and a shooting at a Colorado high school that left one teen dead and two injured.

Limayem emphasized the university’s responsibility to set an example for constructive discussion.

“Our university, and all universities, must be a model for civil discourse where ideas can be exchanged,” Limayem said. “And violence of any kind has no place and there is no place for violence right here at UNF. No place for violence.”

Faculty and staff were also honored at the event for their contributions to teaching, research, and service. Awards highlighted individuals who made significant impacts in their fields, as well as those who demonstrated outstanding dedication to student mentorship and community engagement.

Limayam also announced a major partnership between UNF and Brooks Rehabilitation to expand UNF’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program within the Brooks College of Health. 

According to a university press release, the three-year gift will double the doctorate program’s class size from 30 to 60 students by next fall and add new faculty positions. It also created a new scholarship program for Florida students. 

Jessie Yan, a senior at UNF, said that she enjoys events like Convocation and enjoyed the celebration. 

“It cheers up students and it’s good encouragement,” said Yan. “I would love to see more events like this.” 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
Osprey Connector shuttle bus driving on UNF Drive
Osprey Connecter campus shuttle to offer Saturday service
UNF lost its first regular-season home match since a 1-2 loss to Central Arkansas on Oct. 15, 2023.
UNF drops its first regular season home game since 2023 in shutout loss to UCF Knights
The Silverfield College of Education and Human Services.
Professor & former university trustee takes legal action against UNF
Danish coach Kasper Hjulmand, center, arrives with Bayer sporting director Simon Rolfes, right, to a presention as new head coach of Bundesliga soccer club Bayer Leverkusen at a press conference at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
UNF alum Kasper Hjulmand announced as head coach of German soccer club Bayer Leverkusen
More in News
Multiple grey and black cars sit in traffic.
UNF students report parking challenges as fall semester begins, Parking Services responds
AI generated image of an Osprey
UNF announces it will offer AI certificate program for free through end of 2025
University of North Florida Student Government Senate Chambers.
SG committees approve appointments, funding requests, September Osprey Voice topic
UNF president and others cut ribbon at Allen Lastinger Center for Florida History grand opening
Community celebrates grand opening of Florida history center in UNF library
More in University
A brick and metal building, with a large navy blue banner containing the UNF logo hanging from the front.
Class of 2029 marks largest incoming freshman cohort in UNF history
Jacksonville SDS protestors outside of the Library today to protest ICE training on campus.
Police Chief confirms two UNF police officers receiving ICE trainings
A black and red sign reading "Know More Red Zone" in front of a lake.
Dean of Students’ fifth annual Red Zone programming begins
A group of people are standing under large brick and glass buildings.
Greek housing at UNF: A possibility on the horizon, students weigh in
About the Contributor
Sasha Koresh
Sasha Koresh, News Editor
Sasha Koresh is Spinnaker’s news editor and is a senior studying journalism and political science at UNF. Sasha started her work for Spinnaker as a volunteer and joined the staff that following spring. She was promoted to news editor in August 2025.