UNF president condemns violence, calls for civil discourse at 2025 Convocation ceremony

The University of North Florida held its Convocation ceremony on Friday, Sept. 12, to mark the start of the fall semester and to recognize the achievements of students, faculty and staff.

During the ceremony, seven random students in attendance were awarded scholarships. Six students were awarded $1,000 and one student was awarded a full ride to UNF. At the end of the event, UNF President Moez Limayem condemned violence and said he was committed to ensuring campus safety.

“I know that it’s been a challenging week in our nation, and I would be remiss if I did not acknowledge it,” Limayam said. “I want you to know that I am committed to ensuring that UNF is a safe place for all of us.”

Limayem’s remarks follow Wednesday’s assassination of right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University and a shooting at a Colorado high school that left one teen dead and two injured.

Limayem emphasized the university’s responsibility to set an example for constructive discussion.

“Our university, and all universities, must be a model for civil discourse where ideas can be exchanged,” Limayem said. “And violence of any kind has no place and there is no place for violence right here at UNF. No place for violence.”

Faculty and staff were also honored at the event for their contributions to teaching, research, and service. Awards highlighted individuals who made significant impacts in their fields, as well as those who demonstrated outstanding dedication to student mentorship and community engagement.

Limayam also announced a major partnership between UNF and Brooks Rehabilitation to expand UNF’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program within the Brooks College of Health.

According to a university press release, the three-year gift will double the doctorate program’s class size from 30 to 60 students by next fall and add new faculty positions. It also created a new scholarship program for Florida students.

Jessie Yan, a senior at UNF, said that she enjoys events like Convocation and enjoyed the celebration.

“It cheers up students and it’s good encouragement,” said Yan. “I would love to see more events like this.”

