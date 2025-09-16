UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Newly confident Allison Souers leads UNF women’s soccer into ASUN action

Ethan Howick, Sports Editor | Sep 16, 2025
UNF Athletics
Allison Souers, who is tied with Isabella Pontieri for the team lead in games, looks to continue her fast start and propel UNF women’s soccer in conference play.

UNF sophomore forward Allison Souers wasn’t able to finish her first soccer game. In fact, at the age of five, Souers quit halfway through a church league soccer game. 

But when her older brother started playing a few years later, Souers wanted to restart the worldwide sport. Now, Souers heads into her sophomore season as a forward on the UNF Women’s Soccer team, tied for the team lead in goals with Isabella Pontieri. 

“I actually really looked up to [my brother],” Souers said. “I watched him and I was like, ‘I want to do that too.”

Souers’ path to college soccer

Once she was in middle school, Souers dreamed of competing in college ball. During her freshman year of high school, Souers’ dream nearly came true. 

“I had a lot of coaches telling me the same thing,” Souers said.

More specifically, it was Souers’ club coaches who believed in her the most. While Souers played for her high school team, Cypress Creek, she said club level is much more competitive, making the recognition that much greater.

“My club coaches, Coach Denise, who used to be the USF head coach, had a lot of faith in me,” Souers said. 

Souers’ UNF recruitment process 

Before committing to UNF, Souers originally visited schools in Georgia and North Carolina because she wanted to “experience seasons.” However, Souers’ campus visits didn’t go as planned and she returned her focus to Florida schools. 

After having a “good conversation” with head coach Eric Faulconer, Souers visited the University of North Florida. Souers said she enjoyed the company of Faulconer and assistant coach Morgan Luckie. 

“I really enjoyed their presence and how they held themselves,” Souers said. 

Following visits to other schools, Souers asked to visit UNF again with her dad, who couldn’t make the first visit. Then, Souers made her choice immediately, committing to the Ospreys during her second visit. 

Turbulent freshman campaign

Souers wasted no time impacting the UNF team, scoring her first collegiate goal in North Florida’s season-opening win over Miami, which ended up being the difference in the 1-0 result. 

Unfortunately, Souers said her confidence dwindled after the goal, and she didn’t score for the remainder of the season. 

“I feel like playing at this level, confidence is a really big thing, and I did lose that throughout my freshman year,” Souers said. 

Souers’ fast sophomore start

Nonetheless, Souers didn’t want to quit soccer again. Over the offseason, she worked on her touch, speed, and most importantly, confidence. Most of all, Souers expressed gratitude for her coaches, saying they’ve had her back since the beginning. 

“My coaches have never dropped faith in me,” Souers said. “They’ve always been believing in me and telling me I can do it.”

Faulconer reinforced Souers’ offseason work, mentioning how her hard work is paying off so far. 

“She just worked on her game a lot this summer,” Faulconer said. “Got super fit, she’s getting rewarded for that work ethic over the summer.”

As a result, in a short eight-game span, Souers has already tripled her goals from last season and secured a brace against Kennesaw State.

“It’s easier to believe in yourself when you know you have people believing in you,” Souers said. 

Souers said taking everything game by game and staying calm are keys to continuing her scoring production. 

“Not overthinking or getting on cloud nine or getting too down on myself when I make a mistake,” Souers said.

Souers and UNF women’s soccer continue its season next week, beginning ASUN play at home against West Georgia on Sept. 18. 

