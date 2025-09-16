UNF receives over $1M endowment to support Institute of Environmental Research and Education

The University of North Florida announced on Sept. 9 that it will receive an endowment of over $1 million from the River Branch Foundation to support the Institute of Environmental Research and Education.

According to a university press release, the gift will provide scholarship funding for students pursuing a degree in environmental sciences, as well as critical support for the IERE to enhance its essential programming.

The River Branch Endowed Scholarship is the first scholarship designated specifically for students in UNF’s environmental sciences bachelor’s degree program and represents a significant investment in the next generation of environmental leaders, according to the press release. Additionally, the River Branch Endowed Excellence Fund will help ensure that the IERE’s most pressing needs are met as the institute continues to grow and evolve.

“This extraordinary gift from the River Branch Foundation opens doors for students who are passionate about environmental science and strengthens the long-term vitality of the IERE,” said Dr. Erin Largo-Wight, professor and IERE director, in the press release.

“It’s a powerful affirmation of our program’s mission to connect education, research and community engagement in service of a healthier planet. We are deeply grateful for the River Branch Foundation’s vision and generosity and can’t wait to see what our students and faculty will accomplish from this gift,” Largo-Wight said.

For more information on how to find scholarships, visit UNF’s scholarship page.

