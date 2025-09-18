UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
By the Students, For your Feed. Follow @unfspinnaker on Instagram.
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
By the Students, For your Feed. Follow @unfspinnaker on Instagram.
Categories:

Leftover funds from Osprey Ridge dorm construction to support new amenities for students

Sasha Koresh, News Editor | Sep 18, 2025
Sasha Koresh
Osprey Ridge, the newest addition to UNF’s on-campus dorm options, was open to students for Fall 2025 move-in.

The University of North Florida’s recently-opened Osprey Ridge dorm completed construction under budget, leaving extra funds to add new amenities for its student residents, according to UNF officials.

Campus officials said the $77 million bonded project stayed on track for its fall 2025 deadline and under budget. Chris Wainwright, director of campus planning at UNF, said the surplus funds will be used to add extra amenities to Osprey Ridge, although no construction timeline is available.

Wainwright said the plans include an outdoor workout station with shade structures, and a landscaped walkway leading to the north side of the building, connecting to the pickleball and volleyball courts.

“It’s because we came in under budget that these are possible,” Wainright said.

For this project, Wainwright said it was essential for it to be ready for students to move into for the fall semester. Students signed housing contracts last spring, before the construction was even completed.

“Even with two hurricane days last year, we were able to stay on track,” Wainright said.

John Hale, associate vice president of Administration and Finance at UNF, explained that a bonded project is essentially a public loan that must be repaid. Hale said this is common for housing projects because they aren’t funded by the state.

“The state doesn’t fund housing projects,” Hale said. Supportive facilities, including residence halls, are generally financed through debt issuance and donations, according to the State University System of Florida.

To ensure repayment, the budget incorporates projected revenue based on the number of beds and signed leases. In other words, UNF plans to repay the loan using income generated from leases at Osprey Ridge.

During the design process for large projects like this, Hale said a construction manager is always hired to prevent unexpected costs and to ensure the project moves forward without issues.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
In its ASUN opener, UNF women's soccer defeated West Georgia 3-0 on Sept. 18 at Hodges Stadium.
Faulconer reaches 50 wins, Fekany secures brace in Ospreys’ ASUN opener shutout over West Georgia
UNF men's soccer took down South Carolina on the road in shutout fashion, the school's first win over the Gamecocks in program history.
Ospreys defeat South Carolina for the first time in program history
A contestant answers an announcer's question at the performative male contest
Jorts and matcha lattes take over UNF Green for ‘performative male’ contest
UNF students working with the Institute of Environmental Research and Education, Photo courtesy of UNF
UNF receives over $1M endowment to support Institute of Environmental Research and Education
More in News
Student Body Vice President Vevvy Summerall reading a letter of recommendation from Student Body President Amelia Dyal to Kiley Moale, nominee for attorney general
Student Senate finalizes appointments in Student Government leadership
UNF President Moez Limayem speaks at the 2025 Convocation ceremony at UNF Arena
UNF president condemns violence, calls for civil discourse at 2025 Convocation ceremony
Osprey Connector shuttle bus driving on UNF Drive
Osprey Connecter campus shuttle to offer Saturday service
The Silverfield College of Education and Human Services.
Professor & former university trustee takes legal action against UNF
More in University
UNF president and others cut ribbon at Allen Lastinger Center for Florida History grand opening
Community celebrates grand opening of Florida history center in UNF library
A brick and metal building, with a large navy blue banner containing the UNF logo hanging from the front.
Class of 2029 marks largest incoming freshman cohort in UNF history
Jacksonville SDS protestors outside of the Library today to protest ICE training on campus.
Police Chief confirms two UNF police officers receiving ICE trainings
A black and red sign reading "Know More Red Zone" in front of a lake.
Dean of Students’ fifth annual Red Zone programming begins
About the Contributor
Sasha Koresh
Sasha Koresh, News Editor
Sasha Koresh is Spinnaker’s news editor and is a senior studying journalism and political science at UNF. Sasha started her work for Spinnaker as a volunteer and joined the staff that following spring. She was promoted to news editor in August 2025.