Men’s Soccer overwhelms Trinity College of Jacksonville on senior night

On a crystal clear senior night at Hodges Stadium, the University of North Florida defeated Trinity College of Jacksonville by the score of 7-1 for one final tune-up before conference play.

Honoring ten senior players and a student manager, the Ospreys made this evening a night to remember, overpowering Division Two Trinity College. In its final tune-up before ASUN play, North Florida scored multiple goals in each half and extended its win streak to five games.

First Half

Despite generating numerous early scoring chances in the first ten minutes, including three shots on goal and two corner kicks, UNF was held scoreless by the cross-town Eagles. The Ospreys appeared faster and stronger, but were committing fouls and just missing quality shot attempts.

While it looked like Trinity College was barely preventing UNF from scoring and it would only be a matter of time until UNF struck first, things quickly changed in the next ten minutes. The Eagles began to possess the ball and move it across the field to their own side.

Soon enough, Trinity College produced its first shot attempt nearly 20 minutes in. However, UNF quickly flipped the field and fired off two shots that were seconds apart, but none of them crossed the line.

After what may have been the fifth Ospreys shot attempt to hit the crossbar, senior forward Braden Masker intercepted a crossbar ricochet and launched it into the net, scoring his first goal of the season.

Five minutes later, sophomore forward Geraldo Neto doubled his goal count and the Ospreys’ advantage in one shot. On a header from Diego Garcia, the Sao Paulo native looked forward, away from the goal, and kicked the ball using his right leg.

As the half neared its end, Neto unintentionally stole the spotlight from the seniors. Outside the box, Neto received a well-placed pass and then proceeded to score a long-range goal. At halftime, UNF trekked to the locker room with a comfortable 3-0.

Second Half and Coaches’ Comments

Once the second half ensued, North Florida’s score barrage continued. During an early frame set-piece, senior defender Bryce Warhaft headed his first UNF goal on a corner kick pass. In minute 52, as if a brace wasn’t enough, Neto secured his first career hat trick.

Although the Eagles ruined North Florida’s shutout with a goal of their own, this game was all but out of reach. With 20 minutes left, midfielder Mark Romano joined the fun, tallying his second goal of the season.

Following the slow start, UNF scored three goals in ten minutes over a school with around 98% fewer students. As for player performance, Neto notched a hat trick and Romano racked up a brace.

Overall, UNF finished with 33 more shots. UNF improves to 6-3, while Trinity College drops to 5-3.

Post-match, head coach Jamie Davies pointed out that 22 Ospreys saw the field, which he said helps with future evaluation.

“How can we use those players moving forward into conference?” Davies said. “And some showed that they can be professional in those moments.”

In an earlier-than-usual senior night, Davies said all ten future graduates “deserved this night.”

“This is what these nights are about,” the second-year coach said.

UNF will open ASUN conference play against cross-town rival Jacksonville this Saturday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. inside Southern Oak Stadium.

___

