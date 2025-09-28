UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF Spinnaker
UNF Spinnaker
SG Senate confirms senatorial appointments, elects USA chair, approves Swoop Troupe’s special request

RJ Kinard, Government Reporter | Sep 28, 2025
Mindy McLarty
UNF Student Government Senate Chambers

The Student Government Senate at the University of North Florida met on Friday to swear in multiple new senators, approve a special request and elect a new committee chairperson.

Following the Rules and Oversight Committee’s approval last Friday, the SG Senate met on Sept. 26 to swear in five new senators and approve a special request from the Swoop Troupe Theatre Club. The Senate also elected a new chairperson for University and Student Affairs, following the resignation of the previously elected Chair, Morgan Cutler.

Five new senators sworn in to Student Government

During the meeting, each student received a letter of recommendation from Student Body President Amelia Dyal and all five students were unanimously approved by the Senate.

The following is a list of students who were sworn in to the Senate, along with their class level.

  • Valerie Cruz, Freshman
  • Amenda Idumwonyi, Sophomore
  • Junior Rodriguez-Perez, Freshman
  • Brock Varzaly, Junior
  • Jadah Brown, Freshman

Jadah Brown was approved by the Rules and Oversight Committee at an emergency meeting held an hour before today’s Senate meeting.

New chair for University and Student Affairs (USA) elected

Senator Shipton MacDonald ran uncontested for the position of USA chair and thus was elected during this meeting. Sen. MacDonald is a sophomore who joined the SG Senate last spring.

The USA committee is an entity that connects Student Government, University Administration, and the student body. Through various events, the committee aims to ensure that students have an opportunity to share their thoughts on various matters, according to the UNF SG website.

During his speech, Sen. MacDonald voiced his plans to implement SG performance surveys in order to foster communication with the student body and encourage professors to promote these surveys. Sen. MacDonald was sworn in as Chair of the University and Student Affairs Committee at the end of the meeting.

Funding for Swoop Troupe Theatre Club approved

In last week’s Budget and Allocations Committee meeting, the committee approved Swoop Troupe’s special request for $2,135.52. 

During the Senate meeting, a representative from Swoop Troupe expressed that these funds would be utilized for storage costs, as well as a personalized tablecloth and chalk for their market days.

The Senate unanimously approved this request. 

Up Next

Student Government’s Committees will hold meetings this Friday, Oct 3. Meeting times and locations are below.

  • The Rules and Oversight Committee will meet at 10 a.m. in the Senate Chambers (Bldg. 58E, Room 3200). 
  • The Budget and Allocations Committee will meet at noon in the Senate Chambers.
  • The University and Student Affairs Committee will meet at 2 p.m. in the John E. Sapp Conference Room (Bldg. 58E, Room 3206).

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

RJ Kinard
RJ Kinard
RJ Kinard is Spinnaker’s government reporter covering  student government, the UNF Board of Trustees and the Florida Board of Governors. RJ is in his second year at UNF studying criminal justice and English.
Mindy McLarty
Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor
Mindy McLarty studies English at the University of North Florida and serves as Spinnaker’s managing editor. Mindy started working with Spinnaker as its government reporter in the fall of 2024. With a love for reading and the tendency to over-obsess, she hopes to work in book publishing and editing someday. When she’s not working, you can find her at a concert or the nearest bookstore.