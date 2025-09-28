UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere. TuneIn Logo.
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere. TuneIn Logo.
Categories:

Volleyball splits games against West Georgia, Queens to open ASUN road trip

Ethan Howick, Sports Editor | Sep 28, 2025
UNF Athletics
UNF Volleyball splits its first conference games, defeating West Georgia and falling to Queens.

Over the weekend, UNF Volleyball split two matches against ASUN foes, winning at West Georgia on Friday and losing to Queens on Sunday. 

On Friday night, four Ospreys with double-figure kills led UNF to a conference-opening victory over West Georgia. Then, on Sunday, North Florida traveled west to Charlotte and dropped a hard-fought four-set result to Queens.  

UNF vs West Georgia

Neither team led by more than two points until midway through set one, when senior  Kailey McKnight recorded her second kill to extend North Florida’s advantage to three, 14-11. Adding to its lead, UNF compiled the set’s longest run with two straight kills and an attack error, forcing a West Georgia timeout. 

McKnight’s fourth kill gave North Florida a five-point advantage, its largest lead of the set. Needing just two points to close out set one, senior Mackenzie Piester spiked the ball in bounds, securing the first set for UNF. 

In set two, the Ospreys started faster, jumping out to a 10-4 lead thanks to several Wolf attack errors. West Georgia attempted to come back, scoring four of the next five points, but UNF answered with its own 4-1 run. 

Leading 16-12, UNF was due for one more scoring run. Taking advantage of two additional attack errors, the Ospreys racked off an 8-3 run, culminating in two McKnight service aces.

With her fifth kill, Yarimar Francis Garay doubled the Ospreys’ set lead, securing North Florida’s 25-16 set victory. During set three, it was West Georgia that started fast.

While McKnight’s four early set kills brought UNF within one, 5-6, the Wolves responded with a 12-3 run, nearly doubling UNF, 15-7. Following this point, North Florida failed to reduce West Georgia’s lead below five or score three consecutive points. 

Trailing 22-14, UNF capitalized on two Wolf errors, culminating in a 4-1 run. However, despite two straight Francis Garay kills, UNF’s comeback fell short and the Ospreys dropped set three.

For both teams in the final frame, it was more of the same. West Georgia continued to commit attack errors and McKnight added to her kill count. At the halfway point, UNF never led by more than three, but prevented West Georgia from stealing its advantage. 

Beyond the middle mark, Back-to-back kills from junior Kaili Doctor made it 17-14 UNF. Nonetheless, whenever UNF was ready to put this match away, West Georgia always had a response. 

But in their responses, West Georgia never produced a lead change until now. Taking its first lead of the set, West Georgia capitalized on three straight UNF attack errors to make it 22-20 Wolves. 

Despite this, Kendall Newbold didn’t want this game to go to a decisive fifth set. The freshman spiked in two straight kills, tying the game at 23. 

One point away from starting 1-0 in ASUN play, the Ospreys couldn’t finish the game without extra points. Although UNF had its chance to close out the match first, West Georgia was one point away from forcing a fifth set twice. 

Down 26-25, UNF scored three straight points to secure its first ASUN win in as many tries. Four Ospreys reached double-digit kills: McKnight, Doctor, Newbold, and Francis Garay. 

UNF vs Queens

Tied at six to open set one, Queens went on a 7-3 run, prompting UNF to call a timeout. Senior middleblocker Kierstyn McFall helped UNF cut into its deficit, producing two straight kills to make it 16-14 Queens. 

Before a Royals timeout, Doctor’s third kill tied the score at 17. After the timeout, Queens looked to have made adjustments, as the Royals scored six of the next eight points. Trailing 24-20, UNF cut Queens’ lead in half, but ultimately couldn’t reduce it more. 

Looking to avoid a 2-0 set hole, the Ospreys didn’t waste any time to prevent this from occurring. Opposite hitter Newbold scored half of North Florida’s first eight points, leading to a Queens timeout and 8-2 start. 

Ensuing a scoring barrage, the Ospreys went on a 9-1 run, making it 20-7 UNF. With two kills each from Doctor and Newbold, the Ospreys won set two in dominant fashion, tying the match at one. 

At the beginning of set three, UNF began on the positive side, winning most of the early points. Still, when both teams reached 11 points, Queens quickly took the lead. 

In what was a back-and-forth affair, Queens came out on top, stealing set three from UNF. Set four was more of the same, with both teams trading blows before reaching double-digit points. 

Tied at nine apiece, Queens scored five of the next six points, including three straight kills by Emma Norris. Even though UNF called a timeout following Queens’ scoring run, the Ospreys allowed three more Queens kills, generating their largest deficit, 19-12. 

Reducing the deficit to three, 20-23, the Ospreys failed to score any more points. As a result, UNF settled for a weekend road trip split. In total, Newbold was the only Osprey with double-digit kills, her second straight match with that mark. 

UNF goes back under .500, holding a 7-8 overall record before returning to Jacksonville to face the Dolphins on Oct. 2 at Swisher Gymnasium. First serve is at 7 p.m. for the latest edition of the ‘River City Rumble.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
The Ospreys have now lost four of their last five matchups against Jacksonville. Currently, each team has one win in the 'River City Rumble' this athletic year.
Athletics spokesperson refuses coach comment following rival loss to JU
UNF extends its winning streak to six games after defeating rival Jacksonville on Saturday night.
Ospreys win sixth straight game, defeat JU in River City Rumble
A brick and metal building, with a large navy blue banner containing the UNF logo hanging from the front.
Two University of North Florida police officers received their ICE credentials
UNF President Limayem speaks, he's sitting in his office in front of a white book shelf wearing a dark blue suit.
‘I’m not here to be the hero': UNF’s president on ICE agreement, his role as university leader
More in Sports
Geraldo Neto scored three goals, culminating in a hat trick, while Mark Romano netted two goals, leading to a brace in UNF's 7-1 victory. (Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Men’s Soccer overwhelms Trinity College of Jacksonville on senior night
In its third season apart of an official league, the UNF Hockey club is looking to have its best season yet.
'People are going to wake up this season’: Revamped UNF club hockey opens its third year with new culture and expectations
Before ASUN play begins, outside hitter Kailey McKnight reflects on her journey back to the UNF Arena court. (Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
‘She’s a legend’: Inside Kailey McKnight’s long road back to playing UNF volleyball
In its ASUN opener, UNF women's soccer defeated West Georgia 3-0 on Sept. 18 at Hodges Stadium.
Faulconer reaches 50 wins, Fekany secures brace in Ospreys’ ASUN opener shutout over West Georgia
More in Volleyball
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
UNF staves off winless weekend with five-set comeback win over UIC
The Ospreys are seeking an improved record this season following a 13-19 campaign in 2024.
Previewing the 2025 UNF volleyball season with head coach Kristen Wright
UNF Athletics logo on a white background
UNF extends beach volleyball, softball head coaches, announces soccer schedules 
Photo by Justin Nedrow.
Volleyball sweeps UWG, Queens on back-to-back Nights, clinch ASUN championship berth
About the Contributor
Ethan Howick
Ethan Howick, Sports Editor
Ethan Howick is a third-year communications major at the University of North Florida and is Spinnaker’s sports editor. Ethan has a passion for sports journalism with hopes of becoming a journalist and/or broadcaster for a sports media company someday. During his free time, Ethan enjoys spending time with his family and attending many sporting events with friends.