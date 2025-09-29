Two University of North Florida police officers received their ICE credentials Friday afternoon, a university spokesperson confirmed.

On Thursday, Sept. 25, President Moez Limayem said no UNFPD officers have completed training. On Monday, a university spokesperson confirmed that the officers had finished training on Friday, Sept. 26.

“Two UNFPD officers received their credentials after finishing their training on Friday afternoon. UPD does not anticipate any changes to normal operations on campus,” said the university spokesperson.

According to the ICE FAQ page, only officers credentialed by ICE have the authority to arrest on an ICE warrant, serve an ICE warrant, or detain people for service of an ICE warrant. Currently, the university is not aware of any ICE investigations on campus, and the two officers with credentials have not participated in ICE-related work.

In the event that ICE or any federal agencies are on campus, students and faculty should immediately refer them to the UPD at Building 41. UPD is familiar with our campus practices and how to coordinate with law enforcement agencies. After giving the referral, you should also call UPD to report the presence of the ICE officer and follow instructions given by UPD, according to the FAQ page.

However, there is not any information on what to do in the event that UPD is operating in an ICE capacity.

If any international faculty or staff member has a question or concern about their own immigration status or employment, they can contact Human Resources.

If any international student has a concern about travel or other issues, they can contact the International Center. The UNF Dean of Students Office can also provide other support services, including referrals to the Counseling Center, conversations with the Student CARE team and appointments with the Student Ombuds, a confidential student resource.

