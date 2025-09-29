UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Pink eraser with glass, Text "You'll want to have a look at this."
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Pink eraser with glass, Text "You'll want to have a look at this."
Categories:

Two University of North Florida police officers received their ICE credentials

Sasha Koresh, News Editor | 11:46 am
Mindy McLarty
The John A. Delaney Student Union, Building 58.

Two University of North Florida police officers received their ICE credentials Friday afternoon, a university spokesperson confirmed. 

On Thursday, Sept. 25, President Moez Limayem said no UNFPD officers have completed training. On Monday, a university spokesperson confirmed that the officers had finished training on Friday, Sept. 26. 

“Two UNFPD officers received their credentials after finishing their training on Friday afternoon. UPD does not anticipate any changes to normal operations on campus,” said the university spokesperson. 

According to the ICE FAQ page, only officers credentialed by ICE have the authority to arrest on an ICE warrant, serve an ICE warrant, or detain people for service of an ICE warrant. Currently, the university is not aware of any ICE investigations on campus, and the two officers with credentials have not participated in ICE-related work. 

In the event that ICE or any federal agencies are on campus, students and faculty should immediately refer them to the UPD at Building 41.  UPD is familiar with our campus practices and how to coordinate with law enforcement agencies. After giving the referral, you  should also call UPD to report the presence of the ICE officer and follow instructions given by UPD, according to the FAQ page.

However, there is not any information on what to do in the event that UPD is operating in an ICE capacity. 

If any international faculty or staff member has a question or concern about their own immigration status or employment, they can contact Human Resources.

If any international student has a concern about travel or other issues, they can contact the International Center. The UNF Dean of Students Office can also provide other support services, including referrals to the Counseling Center, conversations with the Student CARE team and appointments with the Student Ombuds, a confidential student resource. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
UNF President Limayem speaks, he's sitting in his office in front of a white book shelf wearing a dark blue suit.
‘I’m not here to be the hero': UNF’s president on ICE agreement, his role as university leader
UNF Volleyball splits its first conference games, defeating West Georgia and falling to Queens.
Volleyball splits games against West Georgia, Queens to open ASUN road trip
UNF Student Government Senate Chambers
SG Senate confirms senatorial appointments, elects USA chair, approves Swoop Troupe’s special request
President Limayem speaks, smiling in a dark blue suit in his office.
UNF's president on AI initiative, launch of free certificate program
More in News
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during an event at a podium that reads "The Free State of Florida" with his arms raised in the air.
Open carry is now legal in Florida. UNF still prohibits guns on campus
"NORTH FLORIDA GREEK" in large white letters
Hazing Prevention Week begins Sept. 22, campus events planned
UNF Student Government Senate Chambers
SG committees approve new senator appointments, numerous travel requests, special requests
Osprey Ridge, the newest addition to UNF's on-campus dorm options, was open to students for Fall 2025 move-in.
Leftover funds from Osprey Ridge dorm construction to support new amenities for students
About the Contributors
Sasha Koresh
Sasha Koresh, News Editor
Sasha Koresh is Spinnaker’s news editor and is a senior studying journalism and political science at UNF. Sasha started her work for Spinnaker as a volunteer and joined the staff that following spring. She was promoted to news editor in August 2025.
Mindy McLarty
Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor
Mindy McLarty studies English at the University of North Florida and serves as Spinnaker’s managing editor. Mindy started working with Spinnaker as its government reporter in the fall of 2024. With a love for reading and the tendency to over-obsess, she hopes to work in book publishing and editing someday. When she’s not working, you can find her at a concert or the nearest bookstore.