Ospreys win sixth straight game, defeat JU in River City Rumble

In the University of North Florida men’s soccer team’s first taste of Atlantic Sun (ASUN) action this season, they grinded out a 1-0 victory over rivals Jacksonville on Saturday, Sept. 27. The win marked their sixth straight, a streak that dates back to the beginning of September. Graduate keeper Luciano Natoli posted a clean sheet for the fifth time this season (a career high), making five saves to help keep the Dolphins off of the scoreboard.

First Half

UNF got off to a strong start, posting two early shots in the 13th and 16th minutes. The first one was steered on target by sophomore forward Kaiss Mansouri, forcing a save out of Dolphins keeper Christian Sekanina. The second was hit from a dangerous area just outside the penalty box by redshirt senior forward Luc Granitur, but the ball veered off course, just over the crossbar.

Jacksonville responded two minutes later with back-to-back shots of their own. The first was an effort by forward Felix Kogler that forced Natoli into his first save of the night, diving to his left. The second shot from midfielder Leonardo Davi C Santos was off target.

JU had their best chance of the night off of a free kick opportunity in the 27th minute. Davi C Santos stepped up with an opportunity from just outside the penalty area. He hit it well, but Natoli was ready, making an acrobatic save to keep the Dolphins scoreless after it seemed as though that shot was destined for the top left corner of the net.

The Ospreys struck in the 37th minute. Senior defender Jaylen Yearwood picked up the ball out wide and whistled in a low driven cross that found the foot of the perfectly positioned redshirt senior forward Jaxon Reinhardt. The goal marked Reinhardt’s fourth of the season, tying him for the team lead with sophomore forward Gerardo Neto. Yearwood also picked up his team-leading fourth assist on the play.

Second Half

The second half was played at a much slower pace, with the Ospreys doing a good job of controlling the pace of play and settling in defensively. No shots were recorded until the 57th minute, when JU defender Nahne Paulson skied a shot over the crossbar and out of play. The Dolphins registered another shot in the 70th minute by midfielder Nicolas Aanensen Karlsen, but it too went harmlessly out of play.

Three minutes before the final whistle, Reinhardt made a bid for his second goal of the match, but he hit it right at Sekanina, who made the simple save.

With the win, the Ospreys move to 7-3 on the season and begin ASUN play on the right foot. After the first round of ASUN matches, UNF finds itself tied with the Stetson Hatters for the Graphite Division lead.

Up Next

The Ospreys return to Hodges Stadium for a battle with the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles on Saturday, Oct. 4. Kick off is scheduled for 7 pm, and the game will be available for streaming on ESPN+

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.