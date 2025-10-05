UNF faculty concerned following requirement to upload all course syllabi to public, online platform

Beginning spring 2026, the University of North Florida will mandate the use of Simple Syllabus, a centralized platform for managing course syllabi, for all instructors teaching credit-bearing courses.

The university’s adoption of Simple Syllabus aligns with state regulations and aims to standardize syllabi across courses while increasing transparency for students, according to BOG regulation 8.003. While administrators and some faculty support the move for its consistency and compliance benefits, others warn that the increasing state oversight represents a threat to academic freedom and university autonomy.

According to UNF’s website, Simple Syllabus makes it easier for faculty to post, manage, and update syllabi to ensure compliance with state policies.

Michael Binder, UNF’s interim assistant vice president of faculty relations, said Simple Syllabus will create a uniform presentation of syllabi across classes and will be easier for students to navigate and provide consistency for faculty. As the AVP of Faculty Relations, Binder is responsible for supporting faculty in their teaching practices while ensuring they follow university policy.

“The state is hoping to increase transparency and enable students to make more informed decisions,” said Binder.

According to UNF’s website, some course information is pre-populated in Simple Syllabus from Banner and UNF’s catalog. The following pre-populated information cannot be edited in Simple Syllabus: Course terms, titles, CRN, meeting times and place, delivery method, credit hours, catalog description, learning outcomes, and instructor information.

The following institutional policy statements are pre-loaded in Simple Syllabus and can be turned off: Academic Integrity, Accessibility, Academic Resources, Experiential Learning, Title IX and Campus Safety.

If approved, an amendment to the Florida Board of Governors’ textbook and materials transparency policy will require syllabi for at least 95% of all courses to be uploaded to Simple Syllabus at least 45 days before the first day of class for each term.

At the Sept. 25 Board of Trustees meeting, Academic and Student Affairs Committee Chair Ali Korman Shelton expressed concern about the added workload this new rule could bring faculty.

“I really think the Board of Governors should sit and think,” said Shelton. “This is something we, as a trustee group, should think: ‘How much work are we adding to our staff?’ This might not be what professors want. This is a concern that I have strongly.”

James Beasley, Faculty Association president, said the UNF executive committee sent the provost a list of concerns from faculty associated with these changes.

“The 45 days is still an incredible obstacle for faculty. Some of our vulnerable faculty will be greatly affected,” said Beasley.

“It is our responsibility, before it even gets to the Board of Governors, to have a discussion. I’m very nervous about it,” said Shelton.

Binder said that these changes to syllabi requirements align with many of the recent changes to higher education in Florida.

Some recent changes in Florida higher education include stricter limits on DEI programs, new laws reshaping curricula and faculty tenure, and political interventions such as the overhaul of New College of Florida.

After 40 years of teaching, UNF sociology professor David Jaffee said the new syllabi requirements concern him.

“Now [the state] has a single place to go to see every syllabi. My first reaction was, ‘I’m a little concerned about this,’ given everything that’s happening,” said Jaffee.

“Students who I’ve talked to have no interest in Tallahassee or the Board of Governors determining their curriculum,” said Jaffee.

Spinnaker reached out to 10 faculty members and only one was willing to go on the record about how they felt about the changes to syllabi requirements.

Although the BOG regulation change has yet to be passed, Spring 2026 course syllabi will be available on Simple Syllabus by Oct. 24, according to UNF’s website. The next BOG meeting will take place Nov. 5–6 at University of South Florida.

