Building 50 remains closed through Tuesday following weekend electrical outage

Building 50, UNF’s Science and Engineering building, will remain closed through Tuesday, Oct. 7, following an electrical failure Sunday night, according to a campus alert.

The outage was caused by a failure with the main switchgear, which now must be replaced, according to a university spokesperson. Although an emergency generator is running to power critical facilities, the building is closed for classes and other activities.

In its latest alert, the university advised students to contact their faculty member if they had classes in Building 50 scheduled during this time.

According to a university spokesperson, UNF hopes to reopen the building for classes on Wednesday but will update the campus community once certain.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.