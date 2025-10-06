UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Building 50 remains closed through Tuesday following weekend electrical outage

Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief | Oct 6, 2025
UNF’s Building 50, the science and engineering building, is closed through Tuesday due to an electrical failure. (George Lansing Taylor Jr./UNF Digital Commons)

Building 50, UNF’s Science and Engineering building, will remain closed through Tuesday, Oct. 7, following an electrical failure Sunday night, according to a campus alert.

The outage was caused by a failure with the main switchgear, which now must be replaced, according to a university spokesperson. Although an emergency generator is running to power critical facilities, the building is closed for classes and other activities.

In its latest alert, the university advised students to contact their faculty member if they had classes in Building 50 scheduled during this time.

According to a university spokesperson, UNF hopes to reopen the building for classes on Wednesday but will update the campus community once certain.

___

